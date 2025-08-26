Quad To Be Key Focus Of Modi’s Japan Visit, Says Foreign Secretary Misri

The Quad grouping of India, Japan, Australia and the United States will be a central point of discussion when Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels to Tokyo on August 29–30 for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri underlined that the Quad is “an important platform for promoting peace, stability, prosperity and development in the Indo-Pacific region.” Speaking to reporters, he added that in recent years, the forum’s agenda had broadened to include practical cooperation, with critical minerals emerging as a pressing concern for all four member states.
According to The Hindu, India and Japan are expected to expand collaboration in areas such as defence, ship maintenance, and space. The summit in Tokyo will see Modi hold bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba, aimed at reinforcing strategic and economic ties.
The Quad nations, which share concerns over China’s growing influence and dominance in critical minerals supply chains, announced a joint initiative last month to counter Beijing’s sway in the sector.
Following his Japan visit, as cited by PTI, Modi will travel to Tianjin, China, from August 31 to September 1 to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). This will mark his first visit to China in over seven years, amid efforts to rebuild strained ties after the deadly 2020 clash along the Himalayan border.
The SCO, which began as a six-nation Eurasian security grouping, has expanded to 10 permanent members and 16 dialogue and observer states. Its remit has also broadened beyond counter-terrorism to encompass economic and military cooperation. Over 20 world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, are expected to attend this year’s summit.
The foreign ministry said, according to Indian Express, Modi may also hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the SCO, though details were not provided