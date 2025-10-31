Putin Orders Safe Access for Foreign Media to Encircled Ukrainian Troop Zones

The ministry said Russian forces are ready to suspend hostilities for five to six hours to ensure the safe entry and exit of accredited media representatives, provided there are security guarantees for all sides.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Ukrainian troops Korea Russia War
Ukrainian troops (Representational Image) Photo: AP
  • Putin orders safe access for foreign journalists to three encircled zones.

  • Russia offers a 5–6 hour ceasefire for media movement.

  • Over 10,000 Ukrainian troops reportedly surrounded.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the Defence Ministry to ensure foreign journalists, including Ukrainian ones, are given safe access to areas where Ukrainian troops are encircled in Krasnoarmeysk, Dimitrov, and Kupyansk.

“The Russian Ministry of Defence has received an order from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Federation to ensure unimpeded passage for foreign journalists, including Ukrainian ones, who request access to the Ukrainian Armed Forces Command to visit the areas where Ukrainian troops are encircled in Krasnoarmeysk, Dimitrov, and Kupyansk,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement released by official news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti.

“The Russian command is prepared, if necessary, to cease hostilities for 5-6 hours in these areas and to provide unimpeded entry and exit corridors for groups of foreign media representatives, including Ukrainian ones, subject to security guarantees for both journalists and Russian military personnel,” the statement added.

In a briefing to Putin, Chief of the General Staff Gen Valeri Gerasimov said more than 10,000 Ukrainian troops had been encircled following a pincer movement by Russian forces.

State TV has been showing footage of Russian drones dropping leaflets urging Ukrainian troops to surrender to avoid further bloodshed.

(with PTI inputs)

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and European Council President Antonio Costa arrive for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. - Francois Walschaerts/AP
EU And U.S. Impose New Sanctions On Russia To Pressure Putin Over Ukraine War

BY Outlook News Desk

