A Girl's Diary On A School That Might Not Last

When Baba was in Class 3, he had to leave school so he could work in the fields. But I'm different, for I go to an 'international' school...

Pritha Vashisth
Pritha Vashisth
Updated on:
Updated on:
A schoolgirl in India
A schoolgirl's diary Photo: Outlook
info_icon

A Future of My Own

Today I carried my satchel again, the strap sliding down my shoulder as always. The bell rang, though it is not a bell, just the old iron plate our peon hits with a stick. Sometimes the sound is sharp, sometimes dull, but it means the same thing: time for class. I still run inside, even though I know our school might close any day.

I did not always know this. For years, Ma and Baba told me I was lucky to study in an ‘International School’. My parents and I belong to the Kathakari tribe. Our tribe is what is called a ‘vulnerable tribal group’. Many people from my tribe work as farm labourers and firewood sellers. Some are fishermen, others earn a living from coal- making and brick-manufacturing.

My school has a mural of a globe on the wall, which had bright colours once, but have faded now. The letters say ‘International’ in English, and I felt proud when I read it out loud. I thought it meant I could go anywhere in the world.

But last month, our teacher whispered to us that the government had put our school’s name on a blacklist. ‘Illegal’, they called it. Illegal, like stealing. I don’t know how a school can steal, but they say it is because it has no permission papers.

null - Dinesh Parab/Outlook
Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

BY Pritha Vashisth

Related Content
Related Content

At night, I hear my parents (Anil and Anita) argue. They are worried about the fate of my shcool and my future.Baba says, “We paid the fees, more than what the government school charges. Why would they let it run if it was fake?”

Ma says she cannot even imagine sending me to a school ten kilometres away in Vaje. It would mean I leave home before sunrise and walk all by myself across the rugged hill path. They say the government will transfer me, but I don’t want to leave my friends, or this classroom with cracked tiles where I know every corner.

Sometimes, I try to imagine myself in the government school. I have seen it a few times myself . The school is a crowded place filled with children. There are benches made for two with three or four students squeezed in.

My cousin studies in the government school. He says that the teachers are good, but they are only a few, and sometimes there is no chalk, no water. Still, when he finishes Class 10, his marks will count. Mine may not. That is what scares me the most.

‘Smart’ Classes

I remember last week when our teacher told us, “Even if the school closes, you should not stop studying.” She looked sad, like she was about to cry. She is kind and she pays me compliments. She’s always telling me my handwriting is neat.

I wanted to ask her, if the school is illegal, are even her words illegal?

But I kept quiet.

St. Paul School in Jharkhand's Takra village | - Outlook Photos /Asghar Khan |
Over 8,000 Schools, One Teacher: Alarming Situation of Government Schools in Tribal Areas of Jharkhand

BY Md Asghar Khan

Walking home one evening, I saw children from the village going to the anganwadi. They had small plates in their hands for khichdi. Sometimes, we get mid-day meals too, but the rice has stones in it, and the dal is watery. Ma says, “At least you eat.”

In Wangani, my friend Raju told me that they had no roof for three years during the rainy season. They sat in ankle-deep water and went on with their studies. I thought he was exaggerating, but then I saw the broken tin sheets piled up behind their school. He wasn’t lying.

When Baba was young, he says, he had to leave school. He stopped his studies after Class 3 so he could help in the fields.

Baba cannot read English. That is why he enrolled me here, because the poster outside said ‘Smart Classes and English Medium’. He thought it would change my life. I don’t know if it will. I only know that I like writing essays, and once I drew the map of India correctly and got a star.

The Bells Beckon

The other day, my little sister asked, “Will you still wear your uniform when the school closes?” I didn’t know what to say. Maybe I will. It is blue and white, and though the collar is torn, it makes me feel like I belong somewhere.

Sometimes, when I look at the mural of the globe, I imagine it glowing again, freshly painted, with no cracks. A school that is strong, legal and safe. A place where no one has to sit on the floor to study, where every girl has a bathroom, and where the food does not taste of smoke or grit. I don’t know if I will ever see such a school, but I hope I will.

For now, I will keep walking through the gate each morning, listening to the clang of the iron plate, pretending it is a bell calling me toward a future that is still mine.

(As told to Pritha Vashishth)

(Sakshi is a Class 4 student. She is from Vaje, Maharashtra, and she belongs to the Kathakari tribe)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025: Match Fixtures Revised To Beat Heat, Fans Excited For India Vs Pakistan

  2. Rahul Dravid’s Rajasthan Royals Exit: Tracking His IPL & Coaching Journey

  3. DPL 2025: Five Players Fined For Code Of Conduct Breach In South Delhi Superstarz Vs West Delhi Lions Eliminator

  4. Shubman Gill Faces Crucial Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

  5. Kipling Doriga: PNG Cricketer Charged With Robbery During ICC CWC Challenge League In Jersey

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Two-time Champion Naomi Osaka Sets Up Coco Gauff Clash

  2. US Open: Coco Gauff Breezes Through To Round Four At Flushing Meadows

  3. US Open 2025: Djokovic Overcomes Back Injury To Beat Norrie, Fritz Battles Through

  4. US Open 2025, Day 7 Live Streaming: Women's Singles August 30 And 31 Order Of Play - Check Who Plays Whom

  5. US Open 2025, Day 7 Live Streaming: Men's Singles Order Of Play For August 30, 31 - Check Who Plays Whom

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  3. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

  5. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  2. PM Modi In Japan: Japanese Tech, Indian Talent Make 'Winning Combination'

  3. Day In Pics: August 30, 2025

  4. PM Modi Lands In China After 7 Years To Attend SCO Summit

  5. How To Find A Book In Ten Ways

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. Imran Khan's Nephew Jailed By Pakistan Court Over May 9 Riots

  3. PM Modi Lands In China After 7 Years To Attend SCO Summit

  4. 'Trump is Dead' Trend Sparks Speculation About US President

  5. UK Court Orders Indian-Origin Fraudster Arif Patel to Repay £90M in Tax Scam Case

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Dravid Steps Down as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach After IPL 2025, Declines Broader Role Offer

  2. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  3. In Measured Strides, A Poet Comes Back

  4. Secret Of A Mountain Serpent Receives Heartwarming Response At Venice International Film Festival 2025

  5. RCB Pledges ₹25 Lakh Each to Families of Stampede Victims

  6. 'Trump is Dead' Trend Sparks Speculation About US President

  7. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars