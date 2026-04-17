IPL 2026: M Chinnaswamy Stadium Staff Under Scanner In Black Market Ticket Racket

Summary of this article
Bengaluru canteen staff sold 180+ IPL tickets illegally at inflated prices
Six arrested in Goa for running online IPL betting racket
Four caught operating betting racket from moving car in Latur
The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season has once again brought attention to the darker side of the tournament, with multiple cases of illegal ticket sales and betting rackets surfacing across the country.
The latest incident from Bengaluru highlights how deeply rooted black-market networks have become, even involving insiders within stadium premises. With massive demand for high-profile matches, especially those featuring Royal Challengers Bengaluru, authorities are facing an uphill battle to curb illegal activities around the league
Bengaluru Stadium Canteen Staff Sold Over 180 IPL Tickets Illegally, Arrested
In a major crackdown, Bengaluru’s Central Crime Branch arrested a canteen worker at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium for illegally selling over 180 IPL tickets in the black market. The accused, identified as Chandrashekhar, allegedly purchased tickets worth over INR 17.5 lakh through an online platform and resold them at inflated prices ranging between INR 15,000 and INR 19,000.
The tickets were primarily for high-demand matches, including the RCB vs Lucknow Super Giants clash on April 15. Investigators revealed that bulk bookings were made under corporate names and later diverted for illegal resale.
The probe also hinted at the involvement of insiders, including a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) member, who allegedly supplied tickets for black marketing and is currently absconding.
Police have intensified surveillance around the stadium, deploying officers in plain clothes and conducting decoy operations. So far, multiple cases have been registered this season, with authorities seizing tickets and tracking digital evidence such as WhatsApp chats used for illegal transactions.
Six held in Goa over online IPL betting racket
In a separate case, Goa Police arrested six individuals for operating an online IPL betting racket. The accused were reportedly running illegal betting operations through digital platforms, accepting wagers on live IPL matches.
Authorities seized mobile phones, laptops, and financial records during the raid, exposing a wider network of online gambling linked to multiple states.
Officials stated that such betting rackets often use encrypted messaging apps and offshore platforms to evade detection. Investigations are ongoing to trace the financial trail and identify other individuals involved in the operation, with stricter monitoring expected during the remainder of the IPL season.
Four held for running IPL betting racket in moving car in Latur locality
Meanwhile, in Maharashtra’s Latur, police arrested four individuals who were operating an IPL betting racket from a moving car to avoid detection. The accused were reportedly placing bets and coordinating transactions while constantly changing locations, making it difficult for authorities to track them.
During the operation, police seized cash, mobile devices, and betting-related materials. Officials noted that such mobile setups are increasingly being used by betting syndicates to bypass surveillance, highlighting the evolving nature of illegal gambling during major sporting events like the IPL.
The recent string of incidents across Bengaluru, Goa, and Latur shows the scale of illegal activities surrounding the IPL. Despite increased vigilance, the combination of high demand, digital platforms, and insider involvement continues to fuel black marketing and betting networks.
How many IPL tickets were sold illegally in Bengaluru?
Over 180 IPL tickets were reportedly sold in the black market at inflated prices.
What action was taken in the Goa betting case?
Six individuals were arrested for operating an online IPL betting racket.
What happened in the Latur betting incident?
Four people were caught running an IPL betting racket from a moving car.