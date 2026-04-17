IPL 2026: M Chinnaswamy Stadium Staff Under Scanner In Black Market Ticket Racket

Bengaluru IPL ticket scam exposes illegal sale of 180+ tickets, while separate betting rackets in Goa and Latur highlight rising illegal activities during IPL 2026

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
M Chinnaswamy Stadium
IPL 2026: Chinnaswamy Stadium Staff Under Scanner In Black Market Ticket Racket | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bengaluru canteen staff sold 180+ IPL tickets illegally at inflated prices

  • Six arrested in Goa for running online IPL betting racket

  • Four caught operating betting racket from moving car in Latur

The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season has once again brought attention to the darker side of the tournament, with multiple cases of illegal ticket sales and betting rackets surfacing across the country.

The latest incident from Bengaluru highlights how deeply rooted black-market networks have become, even involving insiders within stadium premises. With massive demand for high-profile matches, especially those featuring Royal Challengers Bengaluru, authorities are facing an uphill battle to curb illegal activities around the league

Bengaluru Stadium Canteen Staff Sold Over 180 IPL Tickets Illegally, Arrested

In a major crackdown, Bengaluru’s Central Crime Branch arrested a canteen worker at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium for illegally selling over 180 IPL tickets in the black market. The accused, identified as Chandrashekhar, allegedly purchased tickets worth over INR 17.5 lakh through an online platform and resold them at inflated prices ranging between INR 15,000 and INR 19,000.

The tickets were primarily for high-demand matches, including the RCB vs Lucknow Super Giants clash on April 15. Investigators revealed that bulk bookings were made under corporate names and later diverted for illegal resale.

Related Content
RCB will take on LSG on April 15, 2026 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. - royalchallengers.bengaluru/Instagram
RCB Vs LSG Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today In Bengaluru?
RCB will take on LSG at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, April 15. - AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 23; Check Head-To-Head Stats
File Photo Arun Jaitley Stadium - File
IPL 2026: DDCA Director Anand Verma Alleges Ticket Fraud At Arun Jaitley Stadium - Report
File photo of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. - | Photo: X/RCB
RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Announce Ticket Sales For Season Opener - Check Details
Related Content

The probe also hinted at the involvement of insiders, including a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) member, who allegedly supplied tickets for black marketing and is currently absconding.

Police have intensified surveillance around the stadium, deploying officers in plain clothes and conducting decoy operations. So far, multiple cases have been registered this season, with authorities seizing tickets and tracking digital evidence such as WhatsApp chats used for illegal transactions.

Six held in Goa over online IPL betting racket

In a separate case, Goa Police arrested six individuals for operating an online IPL betting racket. The accused were reportedly running illegal betting operations through digital platforms, accepting wagers on live IPL matches.

Authorities seized mobile phones, laptops, and financial records during the raid, exposing a wider network of online gambling linked to multiple states.

Officials stated that such betting rackets often use encrypted messaging apps and offshore platforms to evade detection. Investigations are ongoing to trace the financial trail and identify other individuals involved in the operation, with stricter monitoring expected during the remainder of the IPL season.

Four held for running IPL betting racket in moving car in Latur locality

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra’s Latur, police arrested four individuals who were operating an IPL betting racket from a moving car to avoid detection. The accused were reportedly placing bets and coordinating transactions while constantly changing locations, making it difficult for authorities to track them.

During the operation, police seized cash, mobile devices, and betting-related materials. Officials noted that such mobile setups are increasingly being used by betting syndicates to bypass surveillance, highlighting the evolving nature of illegal gambling during major sporting events like the IPL.

The recent string of incidents across Bengaluru, Goa, and Latur shows the scale of illegal activities surrounding the IPL. Despite increased vigilance, the combination of high demand, digital platforms, and insider involvement continues to fuel black marketing and betting networks.

Q

How many IPL tickets were sold illegally in Bengaluru?

A

Over 180 IPL tickets were reportedly sold in the black market at inflated prices.

Q

What action was taken in the Goa betting case?

A

Six individuals were arrested for operating an online IPL betting racket.

Q

What happened in the Latur betting incident?

A

Four people were caught running an IPL betting racket from a moving car.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: Nicholls, Foxcroft Drive Kiwis To Competitive Total | NZ 247/8 (50)

  2. IPL 2026: M Chinnaswamy Stadium Staff Under Scanner In Black Market Ticket Racket

  3. MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh Scripts History With 100 Wickets For Punjab Kings - Check Stats

  4. MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Explosive Quinton De Kock Lights Up Comeback With Rapid Ton, Poses New Quandary For Mumbai

  5. Ben Stokes Injury Update: England Captain Feels ‘Lucky’ To Be Alive, Targets Durham Comeback In May

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  2. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  4. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 16, 2026

  2. Women’s Reservation Bill 2026: Is Delimitation The Price Of The Promise?

  3. Major Mishap At Delhi Airport: SpiceJet Aircraft Collides With Stationary Akasa Air Jet On Tarmac

  4. Outlook Replug: Federalism And Faultlines Of One Nation, One Election Debate

  5. Redrawing The Map: What The 131st Amendment Really Means For Indian Democracy?

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  2. US Announces Israel-Lebanon 10-Day Ceasefire After First Talks In 34 Years

  3. South African Opposition Leader Julius Malema Sentenced To Five Years In Prison On Gun Charges

  4. Trump Slammed Over ‘Jesus Healing’ Image: A Brief History Of Papal Showdowns With Presidency

  5. Algorithms At War: Why The World Needs Rules Before AI Writes The Next Battlefield

Latest Stories

  1. Delimitation as Design: Critics See Politics Beneath Policy

  2. Exclusive | ‘A Law For Death, Not Justice’, Says Lawyer Who Defended Thousands Of Palestinian Prisoners

  3. Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Footage Leaked, Makers Warn Of Strict Action Over Sharing Clips

  4. Torch Rally in Manipur Turns Violent Amid Curbs

  5. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: Nicholls, Foxcroft Drive Kiwis To Competitive Total | NZ 247/8 (50)

  6. Avengers Doomsday Trailer Unveiled At CinemaCon: Captain America And Thor Battle Doctor Doom

  7. Beyond Gratitude: Experts Call For Compassionate Support For Organ Donor Families

  8. South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (April 13-19, 2026): Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Youth, Pallichattambi And More