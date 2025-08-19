Keshav Maharaj Earns High Praise After Bowling South Africa To Victory Over Australia

Keshav Maharaj took all five wickets to fall between the ninth and 17th overs of the Australian innings as the hosts were dropped to 89-6, before Lungi Ngidi and Nandre Burger helped secure a 98-run win in Cairns

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Keshav Maharaj took his maiden ODI five-wicket haul
Keshav Maharaj took his maiden ODI five-wicket haul
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • South Africa beat Australia by 98 runs in the first ODI of the series

  • Keshav Maharaj was the star for South Africa with his maiden fifer

  • He received high praise from both Mitchell Marsh and Temba Bavuma

Keshav Maharaj received high praise from both Mitchell Marsh and Temba Bavuma after he led South Africa to victory against Australia in their ODI series opener.

The spinner ended with figures of 5-33 after sweeping through Australia’s middle-order to claim his maiden ODI five-wicket haul.

Maharaj took all five wickets to fall between the ninth and 17th overs of the Australian innings as the hosts were dropped to 89-6, before Lungi Ngidi and Nandre Burger helped secure a 98-run win in Cairns.

Keshav Maharaj, left, of South Africa is congratulated by teammates after getting the wicket of Cameron Green - AP/DARREN ENGLAND
Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Proteas now have a positive record in men’s ODIs in Australia, winning 20 of their 40 matches against their rivals and losing 19 (one draw).

Australia captain Marsh conceded he misread the conditions at the toss after choosing to bowl first, but he did not take anything away from Maharaj’s performance.

“Keshav is an outstanding bowler and certainly there was a bit more spin than we expected,” said Marsh.

“But at times you've got to take your hats off to someone like him, and he won them the game. 

“I certainly don't think it's a lack of confidence. As a whole, over the last period of time, we've played spin well, but yeah, he bowled well and got some crucial wickets.”

South Africa have had a mixed run of form in ODI matches this year. They lost both matches in a Tri-Series against New Zealand and Pakistan, hosted by the latter, while falling short in the Champions Trophy semi-finals against the Black Caps in March.

Captain Bavuma was pleased with his side’s performance against Australia, but he refused to get carried away.

“Good all-round performance from the boys. I think we did a good job with the bat,” said Bavuma.

“The wicket was a bit slow, a bit two-paced, but we tried to adapt as much as we could. I think we put in a competitive score then the bowlers came in, they had seen how the wicket was and they did their thing. 

“Not a bad toss to lose. I wasn't expecting it to turn as much. We felt that maybe the wicket would start to be variable, maybe a bit on the low side, but Keshav again showed his class there. He was well supported by the others as well. 

“With the experience of playing against Australia, you know the guys at the top, they like the pace coming on. So after seeing the conditions and adapting, we had our weapons in the spin. Fortunately, today it came through for us.”

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  4. Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC- BJP Of A 'Vote Chori Partnership'

  5. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  5. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks