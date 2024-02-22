The Future Of Tribalism In India

The cultural ethos of the Adivasis in transition is my other concern. Historically, after being discovered, the tribal areas were approached by the rulers and the dominant classes, either for selfish gain or charity, clearly denying equal dignity. Community Ownership and Individual Use (COIU), an Adivasi system of administration, in this time of global economic paradigm appears to be mythical fairy tales. Further, the efforts of humanist acts, as interpreted again by the mainstream society, blatantly negated the agency of Adivasis. “The tribal people are the most democratic people on earth”—the assertion of Jaipal Singh Munda in the Constituent Assembly is only limited to the annals and libraries. An example of Adivasi governance, the decision-making by consensus, in times of 51 as the majority against 49 that oppose, is an unthinkable process for common good. For the divided people in the Fifth and Sixth Schedule areas, the policies of assimilation, Nehru’s Panchsheel to Forest Rights Act 2006 (or even 2023), and the constitutional provisions of being scheduled in the list towards protection and preservation seem to be faced with newer tools of exploitation, further marginalisation and dehumanisation. To aspire for a better quality of life presently is at the cost of giving up on land compensations by way of ‘‘voluntarily opting’’ to move out of conflict zones of forests, a zonation done by a ‘‘department’’ against the people who nurtured the forest so far. The question I am faced with is, do Adivasis have any role in nation building except joining the academia or bureaucracy in spite of such adverse conditions? Much unlearning is required. The dominant cultures could consider giving up unfounded biases, and Adivasis could question the culture and knowledge accelerating climate change, thereby initiating an alternate culture, and not subaltern, through restoring their very own inheritance(s).