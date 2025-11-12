Kerala's Extreme Poverty-Free Claim And The Political Possibility of Positive Freedom

Kerala’s extreme poverty eradication programme has adopted a different approach from the NMPI in identifying families in ‘extreme poverty’, as it involved an intensive participatory nomination process through LSG wards/divisions by sub-committees formed for this purpose, using four major deprivation categories: food, health, income and shelter. These were verified and scrutinised face-to-face to reach a final list of 64,006 extremely poor households (1,03,099 individuals). Strikingly, according to the Economic Review Report 2024 by the State Planning Board, 75 per cent of the identified families belonged to the general category, while 20 per cent belonged to Scheduled Castes, and the remaining five per cent to Scheduled Tribes, with a small number of respondents unsure of their group. The absence of Other Backward Classes among those identified is puzzling and raises concerns about the process. Given this striking anomaly, it is important for the state to make public the details of the entire process for wider scrutiny and debate.