International Day Of Indigenous Peoples: Adivasis' Struggle For Dignity And identity

On January 31, when the ED arrested Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for his alleged role in a land scam - just a few months before the Lok Sabha elections - Indian politics took a new turn. It was not only the arrest of a CM that seemed to be unprecedented in the recent past, it was the arrest of an Adivasi CM that led to further controversies. That Soren’s arrest was not taken lightly by the Adivasis could be realised from the fact that BJP’s total seats in 131 reserved constituencies came down from 77 to 52. Moreover, in Jharkhand, BJP - for the first time in the state’s history - lost all the ST reserved seats. Though Soren was later released on bail after the intervention of Jharkhand HC, Adivasis took it as a political humiliation, say the leaders and activists.