Dhadak 2 Director Shazia Iqbal Calls Dhurandhar 'Sinister' Film: Inciting Hate And Violence Is In Its DNA

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Shazia Iqbal accused Dhurandhar of "inciting hate and violence."

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shazia Iqbal
Shazia Iqbal criticises Dhurandhar
  • Shazia Iqbal has reviewed Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar.

  • The Dhadak 2 director called the film “sinister” and accused it of "inciting hate and violence."

  • Dhurandhar is currently streaming on Netflix.

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar left the critics, audiences and celebs divided. It ignited a sharp debate over its political undertone and the portrayal of the historical events. It has been criticised for its hyper-nationalist tone and the extreme gore and violence. After its successful theatrical run, Dhurandhar premiered on Netflix recently. Dhadak 2 director Shazia Iqbal took to Instagram to share her review of the espionage thriller.

Shazia Iqbal reviews Dhurandhar

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Shazia, criticising the film, called it “sinister” and accused it of "inciting hate and violence."

She didn't name the film but added the film's title track in the background and wrote, “What a sinister film! It’s not hidden, it’s not unintentional — inciting hate and violence is in the DNA of the film.”

“But it’s a ‘well-made’ film, guys… with some cool BGM. Well done, industry dude bros. Glad that most of y’all don’t care about minorities enough to even hide your blatant apathy,” she wrote, adding the chartbuster song Fa9la in the background.

Shazia Iqbals post on Dhurandhar
Shazia Iqbal's post on Dhurandhar
What Anurag Kashyap said about Dhurandhar

Several actors and filmmakers, including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Karan Johar, and Rohit Shetty, among others, praised Dhurandhar.

Now, Anurag Kashyap, at the 17th Bengaluru International Film Festival, speaking about Dhurandhar, said that it's a "good example of a courageous mainstream film."

He liked the film, but didn't like some of the ideologies. "The dialogue about 'This is the new India' and one long political monologue, among a total of three scenes, were unnecessary; even without them, the film's impact would not have diminished," he added.

He also didn't agree with many calling Dhurandhar a "propaganda" film.

Dhurandhar also starred Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun in significant roles.

