Shazia Iqbal Makes Instagram Private After Backlash Over ‘sinister film’ remark

Shazia Iqbal has made her Instagram private after facing backlash for calling a recent release a ‘sinister film’.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dhadak 2 director Shazia Iqbal
Dhadak 2 director Shazia Iqbal describes Dhurandhar as “sinister” Photo: Instagram
  • Shazia Iqbal makes Instagram private after online backlash.

  • ‘Sinister film’ remark linked to Dhurandhar sparks debate.

  • Filmmakers clash over politics and responsibility in cinema.

The controversy around Shazia Iqbal making her Instagram private began after the filmmaker shared a sharply worded Instagram story criticising what many interpreted as Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. Though she did not name the film directly, the timing of her remarks following its Netflix release led social media users to connect the dots quickly.

Shazia Iqbal’s ‘sinister film’ comment sparks online backlash

In her Instagram stories, Iqbal described the unnamed film as “sinister”, alleging that inciting hate and violence was embedded in its DNA. She added that while the film was technically polished, the industry’s indifference towards minorities was deeply troubling. Screenshots of the post soon circulated widely across Instagram and X, triggering sharp reactions.

Shazia Iqbal Makes Instagram Private
Shazia Iqbal Makes Instagram Private Photo: Instagram
Several users criticised Iqbal’s stance, with some questioning her credibility by referencing her past work as a production designer on projects like Sacred Games and Housefull 2. Others accused her of performative criticism, arguing that the film’s politics were already well understood.

As criticism intensified, Iqbal changed her previously public Instagram account to private. The filmmaker has not issued any further statement addressing the backlash.

Shazia Iqbal criticises Dhurandhar - Instagram
Dhadak 2 Director Shazia Iqbal Calls Dhurandhar 'Sinister' Film: Inciting Hate And Violence Is In Its DNA

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Other filmmakers respond to Dhurandhar’s political undertones

Iqbal is not alone in expressing discomfort with Dhurandhar’s politics. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap acknowledged appreciating the film but criticised specific ideological moments, stating that certain political dialogues felt unnecessary. Actor Hrithik Roshan also publicly noted his disagreement with the film’s politics, while still praising its craft and impact as a piece of cinema.

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh alongside Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt. The film enjoyed a massive theatrical run before its OTT debut and remains a lightning rod for debate around ideology and mainstream storytelling.

