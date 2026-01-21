Border 2 Advance Booking Report: Sunny Deol Starrer Earns Over Rs 7 Crore With Block Seats

Border 2, the sequel to the 1997 blockbuster, is set to arrive in cinemas on January 23, 2026. The pre-sales window for the war drama opened on January 19. The advance ticket sales show strong signs of a bumper opening at the box office. Headlined by Sunny Deol, Border 2 stars Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty in key roles.