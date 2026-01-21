Border 2 Advance Booking Report: Sunny Deol Starrer Earns Over Rs 7 Crore With Block Seats

Border 2 advance booking report suggests a strong opening for Sunny Deol's film.

  • According to industry tracker SacnilkBorder 2 has sold over Rs 1 lakh tickets till now.

  • Delhi and Maharashtra are the major contributors.

  • The war drama is expected to take a strong opening at the box office.

Border 2, the sequel to the 1997 blockbuster, is set to arrive in cinemas on January 23, 2026. The pre-sales window for the war drama opened on January 19. The advance ticket sales show strong signs of a bumper opening at the box office. Headlined by Sunny Deol, Border 2 stars Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty in key roles.

Border 2 Advance Bookings Show Strong Traction In India And Overseas

According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Border 2 has so far sold a total of 1,21,059 tickets across the country, for around 9453 shows, both in 2D and DOLBY CINE.

With this, it has made a gross collection of Rs 3.87 crore in advance booking sales. With block seats, the film has collected Rs 7.11 crore. The pre-sales figures hint at a strong audience turnout for the opening day.

Delhi emerged as the highest contributor to the overall revenue, grossing an impressive Rs 1.02 crore from 1074 shows, followed by Maharashtra with Rs 51.61 lakh from 1725 shows. Uttar Pradesh followed closely with collections of Rs 43.24 lakh from 981 screenings.

Other notable state-wise contributors included Rajasthan with Rs 27.5 lakh, Punjab with Rs 21.02 lakh, West Bengal with Rs 19.83 lakh, Karnataka with Rs 19.52 lakh and Gujarat with Rs 18.98 lakh.

Border 2 is expected to earn between Rs 32 crore and Rs 50 crore on Day 1. It might surpass the first-day collections of some of the some of the big releases.

About Border 2

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and JP Films.

The film also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.

