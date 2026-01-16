Dhurandhar 2: Aditya Dhar Reaffirms Ranveer Singh's Film Release In March Amid Postponement Rumours

Dhurandhar 2 will hit the screens on March 19, 2026. It has been reaffirmed by Aditya Dhar.

Dhurandhar 2 release date
Aditya Dhar reaffirms Dhurandhar 2 release date
  Aditya Dhar has confirmed Dhurandhar 2 release date amidst speculations that the film is being postponed.

  Dhurandhar 2 will hit the screens on March 19, 2026.

  Dhurandhar, which was released on December 5, is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.

Aditya Dhar delivered yet another box office hit with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar after his 2019's Uri: The Surgical Strike. It has been more than a month since its theatrical release, and still, the spy drama is having a golden run at the box office. Dhurandhar 2 will hit the screens on March 19, 2026, locking horns with Yash's Toxic. There have been speculations that Dhurandhar 2's release might get postponed to avoid a clash with Yash's film.

However, Dhar has reaffirmed the release date, replying to a post on Instagram.

A still from Dhurandhar (2025) - YouTube
Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Is Dhurandhar 2 postponed?

Taking to his Instagram story, the filmmaker responded to a post which read, “I think it's been more than a week since I went to watch Dhurandhar for a second time in the theatre, and honestly, I'm still obsessed with it, and I still feel like watching it again and again. Every single frame is like art, and the choices of songs and bgm are just perfection!! I genuinely don't remember when the last time was that I was so obsessed with a Bollywood movie before Dhurandhar. @ranveersingh Man, you were just fabulous. On screen it genuinely feels like I was watching Hamza rather than Ranveer himself, and Akshay Khanna-I don't even know what to say about that performance; it was a feast to viewers like us. @rampal72 We already seen the glimpse of your performance maybe it wasn't long but that glimpse is already setting the bar so high!!! @adityadharfilms You are truly a GOAT director, sir. Expecting a lot from Dhurandhar Part 2!! India is blessed to have a director like you (sic).”

Dhar replied, “So sweet! Thanks! See you in cinemas on 19th March!”

With this, he has put all the speculations to rest.

Aditya Dhars post on Dhurandhar release date
Aditya Dhar's post on Dhurandhar release date

Rapper Flipperachi Announces India Tour 2026 After FA9LA’s Viral Dhurandhar Run

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Inspired by real-life events such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Dhurandhar also starred Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun, among others, in significant roles.

