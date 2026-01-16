Dhurandhar 2: Aditya Dhar Reaffirms Ranveer Singh's Film Release In March Amid Postponement Rumours

Aditya Dhar has confirmed Dhurandhar 2 release date amidst speculations that the film is being postponed.
Dhurandhar 2 will hit the screens on March 19, 2026.
Dhurandhar, which was released on December 5, is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.
Aditya Dhar delivered yet another box office hit with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar after his 2019's Uri: The Surgical Strike. It has been more than a month since its theatrical release, and still, the spy drama is having a golden run at the box office. Dhurandhar 2 will hit the screens on March 19, 2026, locking horns with Yash's Toxic. There have been speculations that Dhurandhar 2's release might get postponed to avoid a clash with Yash's film.
Is Dhurandhar 2 postponed?
Taking to his Instagram story, the filmmaker responded to a post which read, “I think it's been more than a week since I went to watch Dhurandhar for a second time in the theatre, and honestly, I'm still obsessed with it, and I still feel like watching it again and again. Every single frame is like art, and the choices of songs and bgm are just perfection!! I genuinely don't remember when the last time was that I was so obsessed with a Bollywood movie before Dhurandhar. @ranveersingh Man, you were just fabulous. On screen it genuinely feels like I was watching Hamza rather than Ranveer himself, and Akshay Khanna-I don't even know what to say about that performance; it was a feast to viewers like us. @rampal72 We already seen the glimpse of your performance maybe it wasn't long but that glimpse is already setting the bar so high!!! @adityadharfilms You are truly a GOAT director, sir. Expecting a lot from Dhurandhar Part 2!! India is blessed to have a director like you (sic).”
Dhar replied, “So sweet! Thanks! See you in cinemas on 19th March!”
With this, he has put all the speculations to rest.
Inspired by real-life events such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Dhurandhar also starred Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun, among others, in significant roles.