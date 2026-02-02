TN Political Climate Charged Due To TVK’s Entry: Vijay

Actor-politician Vijay on Monday claimed that the political atmosphere in Tamil Nadu is charged up due to TVK’s entry and urged his party cadres to strive for a victory in the upcoming Assembly election in Tamil Nadu and gain political recognition.



He stated that in order to "achieve the democratic goal of seizing the reins of governance," the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam members should fight their electoral battle with tenacity and unity, given the enormous support of the people. Vijay launched the TVK on February 2, 2024.