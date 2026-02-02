TN Political Climate Charged Due To TVK’s Entry: Vijay

TVK chief Vijay claimed Tamil Nadu’s political atmosphere has changed after his party’s entry and said the 2026 Assembly election presents a “new environment”.
Urging party cadres to stay determined and united, he called for a clear electoral strategy to secure political recognition through victory.
Describing TVK as a people-centric political force, Vijay said the party aims to “seize the reins of governance” with overwhelming public support.
Actor-politician Vijay on Monday claimed that the political atmosphere in Tamil Nadu is charged up due to TVK’s entry and urged his party cadres to strive for a victory in the upcoming Assembly election in Tamil Nadu and gain political recognition.
He stated that in order to "achieve the democratic goal of seizing the reins of governance," the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam members should fight their electoral battle with tenacity and unity, given the enormous support of the people. Vijay launched the TVK on February 2, 2024.
In a post on 'X', Vijay said, "The joyful third year of TVK begins today. Having completed two years naturally and beyond the norm, our political journey continues." He claimed the TVK was an "immeasurable deep sea" which ignored distractions and never lost its balance in its political journey. The party was the "victorious battle cry of power politics for the common people," Vijay claimed.
He claimed that the 2026 Assembly election brought with it a brand-new environment.
"Everyone says that the only reason for this is our political background. Therefore, in this situation, let us make the field our own, and with clear and skilful strategy, move towards political recognition through electoral victory," the actor said.
"With the overwhelming support of all the people, let us fight with determination and unity, and firmly achieve the democratic goal of seizing the throne," Vijay further said.