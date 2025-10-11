The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Ashok Pal, Chief Financial Officer of Reliance Power, in a money laundering case linked to an alleged fake bank guarantee of Rs 68.2 crore, official sources said on Saturday. Pal was taken into custody on Friday night under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and sent to two days of ED custody after being produced before a magistrate, PTI reported. He is scheduled to be produced before a special PMLA court on October 13 following the remand period.