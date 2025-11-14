2025: 'Phir se Nitish’, says Bihar BJP Chief

NDA leading in Bihar as per early trends of counting
NDA leaders show confidence of forming a government under Nitish's leadership
MGB trails in early trends of counting.
As Bihar gears up for the 2025 assembly elections results, the state BJP chief says “Phir Se Nitish” (Nitish once again)
“Bihar has come so far because of Nitish Kumar and people of Bihar are showing the public's mandate”said Jaiswal in a media interview, while commenting on early trends in counting.
“We are confident that the people of Bihar will give us a clear mandate,” Jaiswal added.
NDA appears to be having a clean majority according to early trends of counting. The ruling NDA is leading on more than 100 assembly seats, compared to 33 seats held by the opposition INDIA bloc, according to trends on the Election Commission’s website.
In Jamui, BJP’s Shreyasi Singh was leading by 2,539 votes over her closest rival, RJD candidate Mohammad Shamsad Alam.
In Mahua, JJD founder Tej Pratap Yadav seems in a third place after the first round of counting, while LJP (RV)’s Sanjay Kumar Singh led RJD’s Mukesh Kumar.
Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha trailed in Lakhisarai, with Congress candidate Amaresh Kumar ahead by a narrow margin of just 79 votes.
(With Inputs from PTI)