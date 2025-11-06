Bihar Polls Begin: Vijay Kumar Sinha, Giriraj Singh, Rajiv Ranjan Singh Cast Early Votes

Several senior leaders were among the first to cast their votes during the opening phase of the Bihar assembly elections on Thursday.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and Union Minister Giriraj Singh voted at their respective polling booths in Lakhisarai. Meanwhile, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' exercised his franchise in the state capital, Patna.
State Road Construction Minister Nitin Nabin, accompanied by his wife Deepmala Srivastava, cast his vote at a polling station in Patna’s Digha assembly constituency.
A politician in Vaishali arrived at his polling station riding a buffalo, while encouraging voters to participate in the election.
