‘Jee Le Zaraa’ Revived? Fans Speculate After Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Spotted At Farhan Akhtar's House

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were clicked outside Farhan Akhtar's house on Monday night, and several pictures and videos of the couple have now made it to social media. The actress looked lovely in a blue satin dress, while Nick went casual in a black shirt, pants and a red cap. As the shutterbugs tried to click them, the two waved and PeeCee even smiled and folded her hands.
Apart from Priyanka and Nick, Ritesh Sidhwani too was clicked outside Farhan's home, and it has left everyone wondering if the meet was for the revival of the much-talked about project ‘Jee Le Zaraa’
Advertisement
The paparazzi and fan accounts shared a video of Priyanka and Nick on Instagram. Reacting to it, one user wrote, "Was the meeting for Jee Le Zaraa. I hope they start it soon." Another comment read, "Is it for Jee Le Zaraa? Ritesh is there too. Happy time ahead." "Are we expecting Jee Le Zara in progress??" questioned a third fan.
For those caught unaware, Farhan Akhtar announced ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, in 2021. However, post that, there were no major updates about the film, and several reports claimed that there were delays due to changes in the film's cast. Meanwhile, Zoya Akhtar had confirmed that the film had not been shelved. “We're just waiting for the dates,” she mentioned to India Today in 2023.
Advertisement
Last year, Farhan too had told Variety that the film will happen when it has to. He was quoted as saying, "We just have issues with dates, and the actor’s strike that’s happened has put Priyanka’s dates into a huge tizzy with what can happen and what can’t, so I’ve started genuinely believing that that film now has a destiny of its own. It’ll happen when it has to, we’ll see."
However, around the same time, Hindustan Times had quoted sources as saying that Priyanka Chopra did not like the script and said no to it. “She was supposed to come to India for sister Parineeti Chopra’s wedding and at the same time sign the film’s contract. But things could not be taken ahead because there were creative differences,” the source reportedly said.
As for her work, Priyanka will be seen in ‘Heads of State’ alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.