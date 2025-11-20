CMA Awards 2025: Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley And Riley Green Emerge As Leading Winners — The Complete List Of Winners

The 59th annual CMA Awards show took place on Wednesday night, with Lainey Wilson taking home the coveted entertainer of the year prize.
The 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards (CMA Awards) show was held on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson won big at the CMA Awards 2025, with Wilson taking home the prestigious award for entertainer of the year, album of the year for her fifth album Whirlwind and female vocalist of the year prize. Langley bagged both song and single of the year for her chartbuster You Look Like You Love Me with Riley Green. Zach Top clinched the new artist of the year trophy.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Langley, while accepting the award, said, “I feel like this is a song that just keeps on giving because fans keep on listening to it.”
Vince Gill, the country music legend, was honoured with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the CMA Awards 2025.
Here's the complete list of winners of CMA Awards 2025
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
Single of the Year
4x4xU – Lainey Wilson
Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma – Luke Combs
Am I Okay? – Megan Moroney
I Never Lie – Zach Top
you look like you love me – Ella Langley & Riley Green
Album of the Year
Am I Okay? – Megan Moroney
Cold Beer & Country Music – Zach Top
F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
I’m The Problem – Morgan Wallen
Whirlwind, Lainey Wilson
Song of the Year
4x4xU, Songwriters: Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson
Am I Okay? Songwriters: Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird, Megan Moroney
I Never Lie, Songwriters: Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols, Zach Top
Texas, Songwriters: Johnny Clawson, Josh Dorr, Lalo Guzman, Kyle Sturrock
you look like you love me, Songwriters: Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ella Langley
Megan Moroney
Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Zach Top
Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
The Red Clay Strays
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty
Musical Event of the Year
Don’t Mind If I Do – Riley Green (featuring Ella Langley)
Hard Fought Hallelujah – Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll
I’m Gonna Love You – Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood)
Pour Me A Drink – Post Malone (feat. Blake Shelton)
You Had To Be There – Megan Moroney (feat. Kenny Chesney)
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle
Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar
Brent Mason – Guitar
Rob McNelley – Guitar
Derek Wells – Guitar
Music Video of the Year
Am I Okay? – Megan Moroney
I’m Gonna Love You – Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood)
Somewhere Over Laredo – Lainey Wilson
Think I’m In Love With You – Chris Stapleton
you look like you love me – Ella Langley & Riley Green
New Artist of the Year
Ella Langley
Shaboozey
Zach Top
Tucker Wetmore
Stephen Wilson Jr