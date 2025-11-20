CMA Awards 2025: Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley And Riley Green Emerge As Leading Winners — The Complete List Of Winners

CMA Awards 2025: Lainey Wilson won the Entertainer of the Year award. Ella Langley and Riley Green also won big.

Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson receives the award for female vocalist of the year during the 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
  • The 59th annual CMA Awards show took place on Wednesday night, with Lainey Wilson taking home the coveted entertainer of the year prize.

  • Ella Langley bagged both song and single of the year for her chartbuster You Look Like You Love Me with Riley Green.

  • Zach Top won the new artist of the year trophy.

The 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards (CMA Awards) show was held on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson won big at the CMA Awards 2025, with Wilson taking home the prestigious award for entertainer of the year, album of the year for her fifth album Whirlwind and female vocalist of the year prize. Langley bagged both song and single of the year for her chartbuster You Look Like You Love Me with Riley Green. Zach Top clinched the new artist of the year trophy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Langley, while accepting the award, said, “I feel like this is a song that just keeps on giving because fans keep on listening to it.”

Vince Gill, the country music legend, was honoured with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the CMA Awards 2025.

Here's the complete list of winners of CMA Awards 2025

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson

Single of the Year

4x4xU – Lainey Wilson
Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma – Luke Combs
Am I Okay? – Megan Moroney
I Never Lie – Zach Top
you look like you love me – Ella Langley & Riley Green

Album of the Year

Am I Okay? – Megan Moroney
Cold Beer & Country Music – Zach Top
F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
I’m The Problem – Morgan Wallen
Whirlwind, Lainey Wilson

Song of the Year

4x4xU, Songwriters: Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson
Am I Okay? Songwriters: Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird, Megan Moroney
I Never Lie, Songwriters: Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols, Zach Top
Texas, Songwriters: Johnny Clawson, Josh Dorr, Lalo Guzman, Kyle Sturrock
you look like you love me, Songwriters: Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ella Langley
Megan Moroney
Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Zach Top
Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
The Red Clay Strays

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty

Musical Event of the Year

Don’t Mind If I Do – Riley Green (featuring Ella Langley)
Hard Fought Hallelujah – Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll

I’m Gonna Love You – Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood)
Pour Me A Drink – Post Malone (feat. Blake Shelton)
You Had To Be There – Megan Moroney (feat. Kenny Chesney)

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle
Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar
Brent Mason – Guitar
Rob McNelley – Guitar
Derek Wells – Guitar

Music Video of the Year

Am I Okay? – Megan Moroney
I’m Gonna Love You – Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood)
Somewhere Over Laredo – Lainey Wilson
Think I’m In Love With You – Chris Stapleton
you look like you love me – Ella Langley & Riley Green

New Artist of the Year

Ella Langley
Shaboozey
Zach Top
Tucker Wetmore
Stephen Wilson Jr

