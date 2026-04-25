Al‑Ahli Vs Machida Zelvia LIVE Score, AFC Champions League: Defending Champs Face Debutants In Final

Al-Ahli vs Machida Zelvia Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the AHL vs MAC final match at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on April 25, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Al-Ahli vs Machida Zelvia Live Score AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 final
Al-Ahli players celebrate after scoring in their AFC Champions League Elite semi-final match against Vissel Kobe on April 20, 2026. | Photo: Instagram/theafchub
Welcome to the live coverage of the AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 final between Al-Ahli Saudi and Machida Zelvia at the Alimna Bank Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Saturday, April 25, 2026. Defending champions Al-Ahli booked their place in the final with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Vissel Kobe, and the Saudi giants are looking to become the first team to retain the AFC Champions League Elite title. Machida Zelvia, meanwhile, have had a fairytale run in their continental debut, and the Japanese side won 1-0 against Shabab Al-Ahli in the semi-finals. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Al-Ahli vs Machida Zelvia match right here.
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Al-Ahli vs Machida Zelvia LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Al-Ahli Saudi vs Machida Zelvia

  • Series: AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26

  • Venue: Alimna Bank Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah

  • Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026

  • Time: 9:45 PM IST

Al-Ahli vs Machida Zelvia LIVE Score: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the AFC Champions League Elite final between Al-Ahli and Machida Zelvia in Jeddah. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

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