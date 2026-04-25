Rochdale Vs York City, National League 2025-26: Final Day Mayhem Settled By 103rd-Minute Goal
York scored a dramatic equaliser 13 minutes into injury time to draw 1-1 at Rochdale on Saturday and clinch an extraordinary return to the English Football League pyramid. In a showdown marred by several pitch invasions, Josh Stones' goal broke Rochdale's heart. Rochdale, which needed to win to pip leader York to the National League title and a return to the fourth tier of the EFL, had gone in front through Emmanuel Dieseruvwe’s header five minutes into added time. The goal sparked a pitch invasion from home supporters that delayed the game for six minutes. However, Stones then forced the ball over the line following a scramble after York threw 10 players forward, a goal confirmed after referee Will Finnie consulted his watch and goal-line technology, sparking another pitch invasion, this time by visiting fans. York, which recorded 108 points to win the league, recently spent five seasons in the sixth-tier National League North.
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