Rochdale Vs York City, National League 2025-26: Final Day Mayhem Settled By 103rd-Minute Goal

York scored a dramatic equaliser 13 minutes into injury time to draw 1-1 at Rochdale on Saturday and clinch an extraordinary return to the English Football League pyramid. In a showdown marred by several pitch invasions, Josh Stones' goal broke Rochdale's heart. Rochdale, which needed to win to pip leader York to the National League title and a return to the fourth tier of the EFL, had gone in front through Emmanuel Dieseruvwe’s header five minutes into added time. The goal sparked a pitch invasion from home supporters that delayed the game for six minutes. However, Stones then forced the ball over the line following a scramble after York threw 10 players forward, a goal confirmed after referee Will Finnie consulted his watch and goal-line technology, sparking another pitch invasion, this time by visiting fans. York, which recorded 108 points to win the league, recently spent five seasons in the sixth-tier National League North.

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York City's Josh Stones after the National League soccer match between Rochdale and York City in Rochdale, England. | Photo: Cody Froggatt/PA via AP
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York City players and staff celebrate with the trophy after defeating Rochdale in the National League match in Rochdale, England. | Photo: Cody Froggatt/PA via AP
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York City fans celebrate on the pitch at the final whistle after the National League match between Rochdale and York City in Rochdale, England. | Photo: Cody Froggatt/PA via AP
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York City players and staff celebrate with the trophy after defeating Rochdale in the National League match in Rochdale, England. | Photo: Cody Froggatt/PA via AP
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