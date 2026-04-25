IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Halfway Stage Update

Summary of this article
Every team in IPL 2026 have played seven matches each
Punjab Kings are still unbeaten this season
Kolkata Knight Riders remain at the bottom
As the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) crosses the halfway mark, the battle for the top four has intensified. With almost every team having played seven matches, clear tiers have begun to emerge, separating the title contenders from those struggling for survival.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) remain the team to beat. Sitting at the top with 13 points from seven games, they have been the most consistent side, boasting a league-high Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.333. Their blend of clinical powerplay bowling and aggressive top and middle-order batting has kept them nearly unbeaten.
Hot on their heels are Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), both locked on 10 points. RCB surged to second place following a dominant win over Gujarat Titans, led by a vintage Virat Kohli and a firing middle order. Rajasthan, bolstered by the historic form of young phenom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, remains a powerhouse despite a few mid-season hiccups.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) occupy the final playoff spot with 8 points. Their all-out-attack philosophy has yielded high totals, though their bowling remains vulnerable under pressure.
Beneath them, a massive logjam has formed at 6 points. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lead this pack in fifth place, thanks to a massive 103-run victory over Mumbai that boosted their NRR into the positive. Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Titans (GT) follow closely.
While DC has shown flashes of brilliance, the Titans have struggled to find the same defensive cohesion that defined their previous seasons.
The bottom of the table sees traditional giants in distress. Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are struggling in eighth and ninth with only 4 points each. For MI, a shaky top order and expensive death bowling have led to five losses in seven games.
Finally, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) languish at the bottom with just 3 points. Despite a solitary win and one no result, their campaign has been marred by inconsistency. At this stage, the bottom three will likely need to win at least six of their remaining seven games to harbor any realistic playoff ambitions.
IPL 2026 Points Table
|Rank
|Teams
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|7
|6
|0
|1
|13
|1.333
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|1.101
|3
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|0.79
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|0.82
|5
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|0.118
|6
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|-0.184
|7
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|-0.79
|8
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|-0.736
|9
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|-1.277
|10
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|7
|1
|5
|1
|3
|-0.879
Looking toward the second half, Punjab Kings and RCB are the overwhelming favorites to secure the top two spots, given their current momentum and balanced squads.
Rajasthan Royals look safe for a playoff berth, while the final spot will likely be a three-way shootout between SRH, CSK, and a surging Delhi Capitals.
Conversely, the outlook is bleak for the bottom three; KKR and LSG are effectively in must-win-all territory, while Mumbai Indians would need a historic miracle—winning at least six of their remaining seven fixtures—to avoid an early exit. Expect the mid-table to remain volatile as NRR becomes the deciding factor in the final week of May.
Who is currently leading the IPL 2026 points table?
Punjab Kings (PBKS) are at the top with 13 points, remaining the only unbeaten team after seven games.
How many points are needed to qualify for the playoffs this season?
Teams generally need a minimum of 16 points to be in contention for a top-four finish, though Net Run Rate (NRR) may decide the final spot.
What is the current standing of Mumbai Indians and CSK?
Chennai Super Kings have climbed to 5th place with 6 points, while Mumbai Indians are struggling in 8th place with just 4 points from seven matches.