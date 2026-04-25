Vikramjit Singh Sahney Signals Shift Toward BJP Amid Punjab Political Churn

Amidst political developments in the state following several resignations from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney stated on social media on Friday that he believes he would be able to serve Punjab with "greater dedication and effectiveness" as a member of the BJP with the support of the Centre.



Sahney said on social media site X that Punjab is "not just a state... it is an emotion, a legacy, and a responsibility we all share." He also mentioned the state's "uncertain times" and what he called a financial catastrophe.