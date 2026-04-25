Vikramjit Singh Sahney Signals Shift Toward BJP Amid Punjab Political Churn

Rajya Sabha MP cites need for Centre-state coordination, flags financial crisis as AAP faces resignations

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Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
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Vikramjit Singh Sahney
Vikramjit Singh Sahney Signals Shift Toward BJP Amid Punjab Political Churn
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  • Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney said he could serve Punjab with “greater dedication and effectiveness” as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party, stressing stronger Centre-state coordination.

  • He flagged Punjab’s “difficult financial crisis and uncertain times,” reiterating his belief in cooperative federalism to bring “stability, growth, and hope.”

  • His remarks come amid political churn following multiple resignations from the Aam Aadmi Party, signalling possible shifts in the state’s political landscape.

Amidst political developments in the state following several resignations from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney stated on social media on Friday that he believes he would be able to serve Punjab with "greater dedication and effectiveness" as a member of the BJP with the support of the Centre.

Sahney said on social media site X that Punjab is "not just a state... it is an emotion, a legacy, and a responsibility we all share." He also mentioned the state's "uncertain times" and what he called a financial catastrophe.

"Our state is going through a difficult financial crisis and uncertain times, and it deeply pains me," he said.

Emphasising the need for stronger coordination between the Centre and the state, Sahney said he has always believed in cooperative federalism and robust Centre-state partnerships.

"I am convinced that by working together in this spirit, we can bring stability, growth, and hope back to Punjab," he added.

Sahney went on to say that the idea of "Punjab first" has influenced his public life, describing it as a lifetime commitment rather than only a declaration.

He highlighted his experience as a former bureaucrat and his affiliation with international trade organisations, SAARC, and BRICS business and agriculture conferences, among other global platforms.

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"Being a Harvard alumnus and a former bureaucrat and having represented India on global Platforms as former Chair of SAARC CCI, Chair of the BRICS Agri Council & Member of India Africa Ceos Forum, Chair India Arab Council & President of the ICC Chamber of Commerce, Paris-India, I remain committed to elevating both Punjab and India's voice on the global stage," he wrote.

Tagging senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sahney reiterated his commitment to elevating Punjab and India's presence on the global stage.

His remarks come in the political backdrop of several Rajya Sabha MPs resigning from AAP, signalling potential shifts in the state's political landscape. 

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