RR Vs SRH, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 36 At Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium

Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins, left, and Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag shake hands after coin toss before the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. | Photo: AP

1/9 Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins, left, and Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag shake hands after coin toss before the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. | Photo: AP





2/9 Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. | Photo: AP





3/9 Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. | Photo: AP





4/9 Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. | Photo: AP





5/9 Sunrisers Hyderabad's Eshan Malinga celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. | Photo: AP





6/9 Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. | Photo: AP





7/9 Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. | Photo: AP





8/9 Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. | Photo: AP





9/9 Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. | Photo: AP





