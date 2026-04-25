RR Vs SRH, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 36 At Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to field against Rajasthan Royals in match 36 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday (April 25). Cummins is playing his first match of the IPL and his first competitive game since December last year when he played in the third Ashes Test against England. He was sidelined by a back-related issue which also delayed his participation in the IPL. While Cummins replaced Dilshan Madushanka, Praful Hinge came in for Harsh Dubey.
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