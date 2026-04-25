RR Vs SRH, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 36 At Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to field against Rajasthan Royals in match 36 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday (April 25). Cummins is playing his first match of the IPL and his first competitive game since December last year when he played in the third Ashes Test against England. He was sidelined by a back-related issue which also delayed his participation in the IPL. While Cummins replaced Dilshan Madushanka, Praful Hinge came in for Harsh Dubey.

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RR Vs SRH IPL 2026 match 36 photos-Pat Cummins
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins, left, and Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag shake hands after coin toss before the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. | Photo: AP
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RR Vs SRH IPL 2026 match 36 photos-Pat Cummins
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins, left, and Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag shake hands after coin toss before the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. | Photo: AP
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RR Vs SRH IPL 2026 match 36 photos-Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. | Photo: AP
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RR Vs SRH IPL 2026 match 36 photos-Yashasvi Jaiswal
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. | Photo: AP
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RR Vs SRH IPL 2026 match 36 photos-Yashasvi Jaiswal
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. | Photo: AP
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RR Vs SRH IPL 2026 match 36 photos-Eshan Malinga
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Eshan Malinga celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. | Photo: AP
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RR Vs SRH IPL 2026 match 36 photos-Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits a six
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. | Photo: AP
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RR Vs SRH IPL 2026 match 36 photos-Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. | Photo: AP
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RR Vs SRH IPL 2026 match 36 photos-Dhruv Jurel
Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. | Photo: AP
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RR Vs SRH IPL 2026 match 36 photos-Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. | Photo: AP
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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