Millwall Promotion Fight Overshadowed By Ku Klux Klan Pamphlet Controversy

Millwall's Alex Pearce celebrates after scoring a goal during the English FA Cup quarterfinal between Millwall and Brighton & Hove Albion at The Den in London, Sunday March 17, 2018. | Photo: AP/Tim Ireland

Millwall's Alex Pearce celebrates after scoring a goal during the English FA Cup quarterfinal between Millwall and Brighton & Hove Albion at The Den in London, Sunday March 17, 2018. | Photo: AP/Tim Ireland