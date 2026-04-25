Wounded Lebanese Journalist Recounts Ordeal After Deadly Israeli Strike Kills Colleague

According to AP, the incident took place on Wednesday in the village of al-Tiri, approximately 8 kilometres from the Israeli border. Faraj and Amal Khalil, a long-time correspondent for the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, were travelling behind a relative’s vehicle to cover the post-ceasefire situation when an Israeli strike hit the car in front of them. The journalists exited their vehicle and sought cover on the roadside as a drone circled overhead. Approximately one hour later, a second strike hit Khalil’s car.