Wounded Lebanese Journalist Recounts Ordeal After Deadly Israeli Strike Kills Colleague

Freelance photographer Zeinab Faraj details the hours she spent awaiting rescue following an airstrike in southern Lebanon that killed Al-Akhbar correspondent Amal Khalil.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
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Lebanon, Israel-Hezbollah war, Amal Khalil, Zeinab Faraj
Amal Khalil Photo: X; Representative image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Freelance photographer Zeinab Faraj survived an Israeli airstrike that killed her colleague, journalist Amal Khalil, in southern Lebanon.

  • Rescue operations were significantly delayed after reports emerged that the Israeli military fired upon the Red Cross ambulance attempting to reach the site.

  • Press freedom organisations have called for an international investigation, citing that both journalists were civilians not engaged in hostilities.

A Lebanese freelance photographer who was wounded in an Israeli strike that killed her colleague this week has recounted the hours she spent awaiting rescue. Zeinab Faraj, who is recovering in a Beirut hospital, described the sequence of events in an interview on Friday.

According to AP, the incident took place on Wednesday in the village of al-Tiri, approximately 8 kilometres from the Israeli border. Faraj and Amal Khalil, a long-time correspondent for the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, were travelling behind a relative’s vehicle to cover the post-ceasefire situation when an Israeli strike hit the car in front of them. The journalists exited their vehicle and sought cover on the roadside as a drone circled overhead. Approximately one hour later, a second strike hit Khalil’s car.

Faraj managed to pull open a shop’s metal shutter, allowing both women to take refuge inside. She recalled that Khalil had sustained injuries to her nose, head, shoulder, and leg, alongside burns from the nearby burning vehicle. Despite their condition, the journalists spoke with their families and colleagues, with Khalil attempting to maintain a brave appearance.

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As coordination efforts between the Lebanese Red Cross, the Lebanese army, UNIFIL, and the Israeli military to arrange safe passage continued, the situation grew dire. Faraj recalled: “When I said I wanted to go to sleep, Amal came closer and hugged me and told me, ‘Zeinab, don’t leave me alone.’ I realised that Amal was not in good condition. The colour of her face had changed and I realised that she had some internal bleeding, too.”

A third strike then hit the building. Faraj was thrown from the structure, while Khalil remained trapped. Faraj described her state: “I was in and out of consciousness, and then I thought my dad had come to get me and I began calling to him, ‘Baba, I’m here, come and help me.’”

Reported AP, the Israeli military stated that individuals in the village had violated the ceasefire, endangering its troops, and denied targeting journalists or preventing rescue teams from reaching the area. The military noted the incident is under review. According to the Lebanese health ministry, the Israeli military opened fire on the Red Cross ambulance attempting to reach Khalil, forcing it to withdraw.

Faraj was rescued and evacuated alongside the bodies of those killed in the first vehicle. Khalil’s body was recovered shortly before midnight. Faraj stated: “if they had gotten to her a bit sooner, Amal would be here today.”

The current conflict between Israel and Hezbollah began on 2 March. Israeli forces have maintained a buffer zone extending roughly 10 kilometres into Lebanese territory.

Regarding the targeting of journalists, Faraj noted that Khalil had previously received threatening messages from an Israeli number during the 2024 conflict. Days prior to her death, an Israeli army spokesperson posted a video on X of Khalil rescuing a cat, labelling the newspaper "terrorist media speaking on behalf of Hezbollah, the devil."

AP reported that the Committee to Protect Journalists issued a statement calling the post "incitement." The organisation stated: “Under international humanitarian law, journalists, as civilians, are protected from direct and indiscriminate attack, regardless of the positions or affiliation of their media outlets, provided they do not directly participate in hostilities. There is no evidence that Khalil or Faraj were directly participating in hostilities.”

The Lebanese information ministry reports that nine journalists have been killed by Israeli strikes since 2 March. The total death toll in Lebanon during this period has reached nearly 2,500 people, including 277 women, 177 children, and 100 health workers. Fifteen Israeli soldiers and three civilians have died in the conflict.

(With inputs from AP)

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