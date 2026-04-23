Israeli Strikes in South Lebanon Kill Five, Journalist Among Dead

Summary of this article
Strikes on vehicles and a building in southern Lebanon, according to official reports
Journalist Amal Khalil killed while covering the aftermath of an earlier attack
Lebanon accuses Israel of targeting journalists, while Israel says strikes hit Hezbollah-linked sites
Israeli air strikes in southern Lebanon have killed at least five people, including a journalist, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA), in an escalation that threatens to deepen tensions in the region.
The first strike targeted a vehicle in the village of at-Tiri, killing two people. The Israeli military said it had hit two vehicles that had departed from a structure used by Hezbollah, indicating the targets were linked to the group’s activities.
Hours later, a second strike hit a building in the same area, where journalists had taken shelter while covering the aftermath of the earlier attack. Among them was Amal Khalil, a reporter with local outlet Al Akhbar. She was initially reported injured and trapped under the rubble, but was later found dead at the scene, her employer confirmed.
Another journalist, Zeinab Faraj, who was also present at the site, sustained critical injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where she is reported to be undergoing surgery.
According to Lebanon’s health ministry, the building sheltering the journalists was deliberately targeted, accusing Israel of “pursuing” media workers. Rescue efforts were hampered for hours due to continued strikes in the area, delaying access for emergency responders.
Israeli authorities, however, maintained that the strikes were aimed at Hezbollah-linked infrastructure, underscoring the ongoing volatility along the Lebanon-Israel border.
The incident has intensified concerns over the safety of journalists in conflict zones, even as the broader situation in southern Lebanon remains tense and unpredictable.