Israeli Strikes in South Lebanon Kill Five, Journalist Among Dead

A journalist carries burned safety gear, following an Israeli airstrike on a car that killed Hezbollah's al-Manar TV correspondent Ali Shoeib, Beirut's based Al-Mayadeen TV reporter Fatima Ftouni and her brother, video journalist Mohammed Ftouni, in the town of Jezzine, south Lebanon. | Photo: AP/Mohammed Zaatari

A journalist carries burned safety gear, following an Israeli airstrike on a car that killed Hezbollah's al-Manar TV correspondent Ali Shoeib, Beirut's based Al-Mayadeen TV reporter Fatima Ftouni and her brother, video journalist Mohammed Ftouni, in the town of Jezzine, south Lebanon. | Photo: AP/Mohammed Zaatari