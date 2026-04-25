ED Raids Nine Locations In West Bengal In PDS Wheat Diversion Money Laundering Case

Summary of this article
Raids were carried out in Kolkata, Burdwan, Habra and other locations under the PMLA.
The case stems from a 2020 police FIR alleging large-scale misuse of PDS wheat supplies.
ED claims the wheat was repackaged and sold illegally in the open market or exported.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday carried out searches at nine locations across West Bengal as part of its ongoing money laundering investigation into the Public Distribution System (PDS) scam, officials said.
The raids began early in the morning under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at premises linked to suppliers and exporters in Kolkata, Burdwan and Habra. The searches are connected to Nirajan Chandra Saha and others named in the case.
The ED’s Kolkata zonal office launched the investigation on the basis of a First Information Report (FIR) registered by West Bengal Police at Basirhat Police Station on 23 October 2020. The complaint, filed by the Deputy Commissioner of Customs at Ghojadanga Land Customs Station, alleged large-scale diversion of PDS wheat meant for welfare schemes.
Properties searched included the office and residence of Susanto Saha and his firm, Sagar Enterprises, in North 24 Parganas; Samir Kumar Chandra, Partha Saha and Adarsha International in Habra; Maa Annapurna Rice Concern and Cynax Annapurna Udyog Private Limited in Burdwan; Daulat Ram Gupta in Northpara; and Kanchan Som in Burdwan.
According to the ED, its investigation found that those accused used an organised method to divert subsidised wheat intended for beneficiaries.
The agency alleged the grain was obtained cheaply through unauthorised channels in collusion with suppliers, licensed distributors, dealers and middlemen. It said large quantities were removed from the supply chain and stored at various locations.
To hide its source, the accused allegedly removed or reversed original gunny bags marked by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and the state government, repackaging the wheat as legitimate stock for sale in the open market or export.
The ED said the scheme led to unlawful gains for those involved and generated proceeds of crime.