Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Metz, Ligue 1 2025-26: Luis Enrique's Side Move Back To Top Of The Table

PSG beat Metz by 3-0 in front of home support
Parisians move back to the top of the table
Paris Saint-Germain returned to the summit of Ligue 1 with a comfortable 3-0 victory over struggling Metz at the Parc des Princes.
Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola and Goncalo Ramos were on the scoresheet for Luis Enrique's side, who now hold a two-point cushion over Lens after their loss to Monaco earlier on Saturday.
It took just three minutes for PSG to break the deadlock; Metz's defence was all at sea as Warren Zaire-Emery played a long ball over the top, with Doue breezing through to beat Jonathan Fischer one-on-one.
PSG continued to dominate, and things appeared to be getting worse for Metz when Jean-Philippe Gbamin was shown a straight red card for a late tackle on Ramos, but the decision was downgraded to a booking following a VAR review.
Luis Enrique's side got a deserved second goal in the third minute of first-half stoppage time. Fischer pushed away Lucas Hernandez's flick-on from a corner, but Ramos was on hand to tee up an unmarked Barcola, who nodded into the empty net.
Ramos then made sure of the points in the 77th minute, emphatically firing into the roof of the net from the left of the box after being picked out by Hernandez.
Zaire-Emery could have added some late gloss to the scoreline, but his low shot was well smothered by Fischer at his near post.
Data Debrief: PSG's Home Comforts
Having lost 3-1 away to Rennes last time out, PSG made a welcome return to their home ground, knowing three points would put them back in the driving seat in the title race.
And they have made themselves incredibly hard to beat on home soil. They have now won seven consecutive such league games for the first time under Luis Enrique.
Zaire-Emery was once again hugely influential, and he has now delivered three assists in Ligue 1 in 2026, more than in any other calendar year in the top flight. The youngster created two chances, while leading the match for touches (115), passes (98) and accurate passes (93). He also won eight duels, with no player on the pitch bettering that tally.
PSG were dominant from start to finish, accumulating 2.13 expected goals (xG) from their 17 shots, with Metz only mustering three off-target efforts worth 0.08 xG at the other end.