PSG 5-0 Marseille, Ligue 1 2025-26: Dazzling Dembele Brace Leads Riot As Hosts Move Back To Summit

PSG outplayed Marseille 5-0 in Ligue 1 20526 Le Classique
Ousmane Dembele scored a brace
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Kang-In Lee were the other scorers
Ousmane Dembele netted a superb brace as Paris Saint-Germain reclaimed top spot in Ligue 1 with a 5-0 victory over Marseille in Sunday's Le Classique at Parc des Princes.
Following Lens' 3-1 win over Rennes on Saturday, the pressure was back on PSG to keep pace at the top of the table, and they responded in style, helped by a first-half double from Dembele.
The 2025 Ballon d'Or winner broke the deadlock after just 12 minutes, calmly slotting down the middle off Nuno Mendes' centre following an incisive throughball from Desire Doue.
Dembele then doubled PSG's advantage before the break in spectacular fashion, cutting through Marseille's defence with ease as he burst past Leonardo Balerdi and Facundo Medina, before rifling into the roof of the net at the near post.
After both Doue and Bradley Barcola were denied by the woodwork, a fortunate deflection helped PSG to their third in the 64th minute, as Medina unwittingly turned into his own net while attempting to clear Joao Neves' volley.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added a fourth less than two minutes later as PSG began to run riot, lasering a sublime low volley into the bottom left corner off Dembele's looping cross.
Lee Kang-In added further gloss late on with a clever near-post finish past Jeffrey de Lange, sealing a resounding win as Luis Enrique's side restored their two-point cushion at the top of the table.
Data Debrief: Dembele downs Marseille once more
Dembele continued his brilliant record against Marseille on Sunday, taking his total of goal involvements against Les Olympiens to nine across all competitions (five goals, four assists) – his highest tally against any opponent.
His performance also helped PSG set the record for the largest margin of victory in Le Classique history (5-0), with no side winning by more than four goals in any of the previous 111 meetings in this fixture.
The reigning Ballon d'Or winner was ruthlessly efficient overall, scoring twice from three shots (two on target), having created two big chances at an individual expected goals (xG) value of 0.66.