PSG Vs Marseille Live Score, League 1 2025-26: Le Classique Awaits High-Voltage Tactical Clash

PSG players celebrate victory against Strasbourg in Ligue 1 2025-26. PSG_English/X

PSG vs Marseille Live Score Updates: PSG have the opportunity to get back to the top of the Ligue 1 2025-26 points table but for that, they will have to secure three points when they take on Marseille in the matchday 21Le Classique clash at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Sunday, February 8. PSG are currently trailing Lens in the points table. After 21 matches in the Ligue 1 2025-26, Lens are leading the points table with 49 points. PSG have 48 points from 20 matches and have a game in hand. A win here will restore their position at the top of the points table. Marseille defeated PSG the last time the two sides met in Ligue 1 2025-26. But since then, their form has gradually dropped and coach Roberto de Zerbi is under pressure now. Catch the key updates from the big-ticket Ligue 1 match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

9 Feb 2026, 12:56:26 am IST PSG Vs Marseille Live Score, Ligue 1: Head-To-Head Total matches: 112

Olympiacos won: 54

Panathinaikos won: 36

Draws: 22

9 Feb 2026, 12:37:56 am IST PSG Vs Marseille Live Score, Ligue 1: Live Streaming Details The PSG vs Marseille, Ligue 1 2025-26 match will not be telecast or live streamed in India. In France, fans can catch the fixture live on DAZN France, Molotov, Amazon Prime Video, Ligue1+.