Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Lille, Ligue 1 2025-26: Ousmane Dembele Brace Helps PSG Back To Top Of Standings

A brilliant brace from Ousmane Dembele saw Paris Saint-Germain defeat Lille 3-0 and go top of Ligue 1.
The 2025 Ballon d'Or winner opened the scoring with a clinical finish from the edge of the box before doubling his tally at the Parc des Princes with an audacious lob over Berke Ozer, while Bradley Barcola sealed the win in second-half stoppage time.
Lille went agonisingly close to taking the lead in Paris through Olivier Giroud in the second minute. The ball fell kindly for the striker in the box and he looked to lift it over Lucas Chevalier, but his attempt struck the crossbar before the goalkeeper smothered Ethan Mbappe's rebound.
That was a wake-up call for PSG, who scored with their first shot of the match in the 13th minute. Fabian Ruiz regained possession in a dangerous position and Vitinha managed to find Dembele, whose strike from distance went in off the left post.
Luis Enrique's side were in the ascendancy, but both Nuno Mendes and Desire Doue failed to find the back of the net with attempts either side of half-time, while Lille struggled to create chances.
Dembele ensured a calmer finish for the hosts with a moment of magic shortly after the hour mark. Doue picked the forward out in the box, and he sent three defenders the wrong way before scooping the ball over Ozer and just underneath the crossbar.
Barcola then pounced on an unaware Aissa Mandi in the 93rd minute, dispossessing the defender in the box before slotting the ball into the bottom corner to secure all three points for the Parisiens.
Data Debrief: Weak foot? What's that?
Despite a shaky start for PSG, their quality prevailed in the end. They produced 1.32 expected goals (xG) from 13 shots to Lille's 0.78 from seven attempts, with both of Dembele's goals accounting for just 0.23 xG due to their difficult nature.
And Dembele once again showed his strength in being able to shoot with both feet. Of his 41 goals in Ligue 1, 21 have come with his right foot and 18 with his left, while only two of them were headers.
It was also a busy game for Doue. Along with his assist, he registered the most shots (four), most crosses (five), completed the most dribbles (five), and won seven of his 12 duels.