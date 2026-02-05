Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Quarter-Finals Preview: Mumbai, Karnataka Brace For Massive Showdown; In Form Bengal Against AP

Mumbai's Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande became the first pair to score centuries at No. 10 and 11 in the history of the Ranji Trophy during their quarter-final against Baroda in Mumbai on February 27, 2024. Photo: -PTI

