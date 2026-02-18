Benfica 0-1 Real Madrid, UCL Play-off 1st Leg: Vinicius' Wondergoal Overshadowed By Chaotic Scenes

Tuesday's match was overshadowed by chaotic scenes as the action was paused for 10 minutes in the immediate aftermath of Vinicius' 50th-minute strike

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vinicius Junior
Vinicius Junior speaks to Alvaro Arbeloa during a delay during Benfica versus Real Madrid
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vinicius Junior scored a wondergoal to hand RMA victory in 1st leg

  • The victory was marred by chaotic scenes at the Estadio da Luz

  • Vinicius was booked by ref Francois Letexier following an interaction with Gianluca Prestianni

Vinicius Junior scored a glorious winner as Real Madrid defeated Benfica 1-0 in a bad-tempered first leg of their Champions League play-off tie at the Estadio da Luz.

Tuesday's match was overshadowed by chaotic scenes as the action was paused for 10 minutes in the immediate aftermath of Vinicius' 50th-minute strike.

The Brazilian appeared outraged at something that was said to him and briefly sat down in the dugout, seemingly unwilling to continue, though he returned to play the remainder of the match, which also saw Benfica boss Jose Mourinho sent to the stands. 

Madrid started slowly but were knocking furiously on the door by the end of the first half, with several good chances coming and going.

Vinicius shot wide on the turn before teeing up Kylian Mbappe with a lovely backheel, only for the Frenchman – who had previously failed to make contact with Trent Alexander-Arnold's searching delivery – to fluff his lines.

ALSO READ | Match Highlights

Mbappe was also denied by Anatoliy Trubin after skipping onto his left foot inside a crowded penalty area, with the Ukrainian later tipping Arda Guler's drive around the right post to keep it goalless at half-time.

Related Content
Related Content

But Madrid finally made the breakthrough in stunning fashion after the interval, with Vinicius stepping inside Amar Dedic and curling home from near the left corner of the box. 

There was a lengthy stoppage immediately after the goal, though, with Vinicius running over to referee Francois Letexier following an interaction with Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni, with the officials stopping the game in line with UEFA's protocol for players raising allegations of racist abuse. 

Madrid continued to dominate after play resumed, with Vinicius seeing another wicked effort parried by Trubin, and tensions boiled over on the Benfica bench when Mourinho saw red with five minutes to play, having talked himself into two cautions two seconds apart.

Data Debrief: Vinicius passes Kaka 

The post-match headlines will likely focus on the ugly scenes that followed Vinicius' goal, while the Brazilian was also struck by a bottle thrown from the crowd while waiting to take a corner deep into 13 minutes of stoppage time.

But as far as on-pitch matters are concerned, Vinicius showed his quality with a sublime goal – his 31st outright in the Champions League. 

That saw him overtake Kaka (30) to become the second-highest scoring Brazilian in the competition, with only Neymar (43) netting more among his countrymen.

Madrid ended the game with 16 shots to Benfica's 10, also winning the expected goals (xG) battle by 1.11 to 0.41. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Super Eight Guide: Full Schedule, Opponents, Dates, Venues – All You Need

  2. T20 World Cup 2026: Super 8 Group 1 Teams, Fixtures And Qualification Details

  3. Nepal Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2026: 12-Year Wait Ends For Rhinos With Seven-Wicket Win

  4. Zimbabwe At T20 World Cup: Sikandar Raza Sends Strong Message After Qualifying For Super 8

  5. New Zealand Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Kiwis Enter Super Eight Following 8-Wicket Victory

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AI Impact Summit 2026: The Promise, Power and Pitfalls

  2. AI Impact Summit 2026 Kicks Off: Focus On How AI Can Strengthen Employment, Not Take Away Jobs

  3. AI Impact Summit: Day One Marred By Crowd Chaos, Organizational Glitches

  4. Setback To Kerala Govt As HC quashes LDF’s Nava Kerala Citizen Response Programme

  5. AI India Impact Summit: 300 Million Children Faced Tech-Facilitated Abuse In 2024, Warn Experts

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Bangladesh: BNP Lawmakers Sworn In, Party Refuses Second Oath On 'July Charter'

  2. Modi, Macron To Meet In Mumbai To Bolster Bilateral Ties: Rafales, Hammer Missiles On The Agenda

  3. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  4. Tarique Rahman To Be Sworn In As Bangladesh PM On Tuesday

  5. Tarique Rahman Meets Shafiqur Rahman And Nahid Islam: BNP’s Post-Election Outreach Begins

Latest Stories

  1. Amid Deepening Crisis On RDG Issue, Himachal Governor Skips Reading Customary ‘Address’

  2. AI Impact Summit: Day One Marred By Crowd Chaos, Organizational Glitches

  3. Modi, Macron To Meet In Mumbai To Bolster Bilateral Ties: Rafales, Hammer Missiles On The Agenda

  4. Money Astrology Guide: How Your Zodiac Sign Handles Wealth?

  5. Robert Duvall, The Godfather Actor, Passes Away At 95; Al Pacino, Michael Keaton, Viola Davis And Others Pay Tribute

  6. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Witnesses Noticeable Dip On First Monday

  7. India Turns To AI For Early Detection Of Emerging Pathogens

  8. New Zealand Vs Canada Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Ravindra, Phillips' Fifties Guide Kiwis To Super Eight