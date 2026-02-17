Benfica Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Mbappe Starts For Los Blancos

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, left, celebrates with Alvaro Carreras after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Francisco Macia

Welcome to tonight's high-octane clash in Portugal as Real Madrid lock horns against Benfica once again after their epic Champions League showdown last month. Jose Mourinho's side registered a 4-2 in the last round of games in the league phase as they look to repeat tonight. Los Blancos are on a good run and they will want to take home a big lead in tonight's UCL clash. Catch BEN vs RMA, Champions League 2025-26 play-off leg 1 updates, here

LIVE UPDATES

18 Feb 2026, 12:42:54 am IST Benfica Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Starting XIs Benfica XI: Trubin, Dahl, Otamendi, Araujo, Dedic, Aursnes, Barreiro, Schjelderup, Rafa, Prestianni, Pavlidis. Subs: Silva, Barrenechea, Bah, Bruma, Ivanovic, Sudakov, Lukebakio, S Cabral, Silva, Rios, Ferreira, A Cabral. Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Carreras, Huijsen, Rudiger, Alexander-Arnold, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Valverde, Guler, Junior, Mbappe. Subs: Carvajal, Alaba, Lunin, G Garcia, Ceballos, F Garcia, Diaz, Mendy, Cestero, Mastantuono, Martinez, Pitarch.

18 Feb 2026, 12:33:04 am IST Benfica Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: What Happened Last Time? Well, Benfica will clash against Real Madrid in the play-off but not after their most famous meeting in the league phase that saw the Portuguese side win the match 4-2 with Anatoliy Trubin scoring that famous last-minute header to send the stadium and fans into delirium. 🔴⚪️ Benfica will play Real Madrid again in the UEFA Champions League today. 👀



Anatoliy Trubin's goal in the 98th minute. Simply incredible moment. 🇺🇦🤯 pic.twitter.com/M7ykNqfppi — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) February 17, 2026