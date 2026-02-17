Benfica Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Mbappe Starts For Los Blancos

Benfica Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Starting XIs
Benfica XI: Trubin, Dahl, Otamendi, Araujo, Dedic, Aursnes, Barreiro, Schjelderup, Rafa, Prestianni, Pavlidis.
Subs: Silva, Barrenechea, Bah, Bruma, Ivanovic, Sudakov, Lukebakio, S Cabral, Silva, Rios, Ferreira, A Cabral.
Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Carreras, Huijsen, Rudiger, Alexander-Arnold, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Valverde, Guler, Junior, Mbappe.
Subs: Carvajal, Alaba, Lunin, G Garcia, Ceballos, F Garcia, Diaz, Mendy, Cestero, Mastantuono, Martinez, Pitarch.
Benfica Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: What Happened Last Time?
Well, Benfica will clash against Real Madrid in the play-off but not after their most famous meeting in the league phase that saw the Portuguese side win the match 4-2 with Anatoliy Trubin scoring that famous last-minute header to send the stadium and fans into delirium.
Benfica Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Match Details
Location: Lisbon, Portugal
Stadium: Estádio da Luz
Date: Wednesday, February 18
Kick-off Time: 01:30 a.m. IST