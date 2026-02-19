Bodo/Glimt 3-1 Inter, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Kasper Hogh Helps Hosts To Dream Play-off Start

Bodo's potentially history-making win was led by Hogh, who became only the second player, after Desire Doue (two goals, one assist) for Paris Saint-Germain in last season's Champions League final, to be directly involved in three goals in a knockout stage game against Inter

Bodo/Glimt 3-1 Inter, UEFA Champions League 2025-26
Bodo/Glimt's Kasper Hogh celebrates his goal against Inter Photo: Opta
  • Bodo/Glimt beat Inter Milan 3-1 in front of home support

  • The Norwegian club will head to the 2nd leg full of confidence

  • Kasper Hogh starred in the match

Bodo/Glimt will take a significant lead to Stadio Giuseppe Meazza after a stunning display saw them down Inter 3-1 in the first leg of their Champions League play-off. 

Kasper Hogh starred for Bodo with two assists and a goal, which leaves the beaten 2025 finalists with work to do if they are to progress to the round of 16 next Tuesday. 

Bodo took the lead in sensational style with 20 minutes on the clock through Sondre Fet, who coolly finished beyond the grasp of Yann Sommer after being played into the Inter penalty area by Hogh's neat backheel. 

Inter almost delivered an instant response through Matteo Darmian, but his shot cannoned against the post before Nicolo Barella's tame header was gathered by Nikita Haikin.

However, Cristian Chivu's team restored parity on the half-hour mark when Barella's cross was attacked by Carlos Augusto, with his blocked attempt falling kindly for Francesco Pio Esposito to tuck home.

Lautaro Martinez then hit the post 45 seconds after the restart, but as Inter pressed for a goal, they were hit by two quickfire strikes in the space of three minutes after the hour. 

Bodo restored their advantage in the 61st minute when Jens Petter Hauge rifled a left-footed shot in at Sommer's near post after being teed up by Hogh's perfectly weighted pass.

And it got even better for Kjetil Knutsen's team shortly after when Fet's lofted pass released Ole Didrik Blomberg in behind the Inter defence, before he selflessly squared the ball for Hogh to stroke into an empty net.

Data Debrief: Hogh Helps Bodo Go Three-For-Three

Despite six points and 13 places separating the two teams in the league phase, it was Bodo who delivered the goods here, and in doing so, they became the first Norwegian team to win three consecutive European Cup/Champions League matches. 

And their potentially history-making win was led by Hogh, who became only the second player, after Desire Doue (two goals, one assist) for Paris Saint-Germain in last season's Champions League final, to be directly involved in three goals in a knockout stage game against Inter. 

Hauge also played his part. Indeed, he is the third player to score five goals in a Champions League campaign for a Norwegian team, alongside John Carew in 1999-00 and Frode Johnsen in 2000-01, who both did so for Rosenborg.

But Bodo were made to work for their win. They finished the contest with an expected goals (xG) total of 1.17 from their eight shots compared to Inter's 1.35 from their 15 attempts at Haikin's net. 

