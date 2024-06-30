Cricket

India's Tour Of Zimbabwe 2024, Live Streaming: Squads, Schedule For IND Vs ZIM T20I Matches

India are set to visit Zimbabwe for a five-match T20I series starting on Saturday, July 6. Here are the squads, schedule, live streaming and other details of the IND Vs ZIM T20I series

Indias Shivam Dube bats against Australia during an ICC Mens T20 World Cup cricket match. AP Photo
India's Shivam Dube bats against Australia during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
After claiming the title of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, the Indian cricket team is ready to play a five-match bilateral series against Zimbabwe starting on Saturday, July 6. All matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club in the capital city of Harare. (More Cricket News)

Shubman Gill, who missed the opportunity to feature in the 15-member squad for the recently concluded T20 World Cup, will be leading the young squad with many new faces.

Many players who excelled in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 were called up, including the explosive batters Riyan Parag and Abhishek Sharma. Both players had an outstanding IPL season, and their selection was not surprising at all.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal are set to play in the top order. Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel are the two wicket-keeping options. Washington Sundar and Ravi Bishnoi will be the two spinners, while Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, and Tushar Deshpande will be in the seam bowling department.

Earlier, the 21-year-old Nitish Kumar Reddy was also included in the squad but was later removed after he sustained an injury and Shivam Dube, who has played all matches for India in their successful T20 World Cup campaign, was named as his replacement.

Shubman Gill to lead Team India on Zimbabwe tour. - File
India Squad For Zimbabwe T20Is: Shubman Gill To Lead Young Team Filled With IPL 2024 Stars

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Rinku Singh will also be going to the African nation for the first time. Parag, Deshpande and Sharma are expected to make their international debut on this bilateral series.

VVS Laxman will be travelling with the squad as their head coach. Rahul Dravid's tenure as India's head coach ended with the T20 World Cup final win and the announcement of the new head coach is expected soon.

India vs Zimbabwe 2024: India Squad

Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube

India vs Zimbabwe 2024 Schedule

1st T20I - Saturday, 6th July

2nd T20I - Sunday, 7th July

3rd T20I - Wednesday, 10th July

4th T20I - Saturday, 13th July

5th T20I - Sunday, 14th July

All matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

India vs Zimbabwe, T20I Series Live Streaming Details:

When the IND vs ZIM, T20I Series will Begin?

The IND vs ZIM, T20I series will start on Saturday, 6th July.

File photo of India head coach Rahul Dravid. - AP
Rahul Dravid: The Man, The Myth And More Than Just A Coach

BY Vignesh Bharadwaj

At what time will the IND vs ZIM T20I matches start?

All matches of the five-game T20I series will start at 4:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IND vs ZIM, T20I series in India?

Sony Sports Network will broadcast the India vs Zimbabwe matches on TV. The series will be live telecasted on Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu), and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IND vs ZIM, T20I series in India?

The live streaming of the IND vs ZIM, T20I series in India will be available on the Sony Liv app and website.

