IND Vs BAN: Riyan Parag Given No-Ball For Bizarre Delivery In Delhi T20I -Watch

India all-rounder Riyan Parag bowled a bizarre no-ball during the second T20I of the three-match series against Bangladesh at the Arun-Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, October 9. (More Cricket News)
The incident took place in the 11th over of the Bangladesh chase when the 22-year-old tried to bowl from wide of the crease on a flatter trajectory against Mahmudullah.
The veteran Bangladesh all-rounder failed to make connection with the ball. However, Parag’s action caught the attention of the umpire who sent it to the third umpire straight away to check the legitimacy of the delivery.
However, the replays showed that Parag’s back foot was outside the playing area and the umpire signalled it a no-ball.
Parag managed to close his two-over spell, giving away 16 runs, and also picking up a wicket of Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
India put on a dominant display with both bat and ball, as they have notched up a 2-0 lead after victories in Gwalior and Delhi.
The third and final T20I of the series will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, October 12.