IND Vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Nitish Reddy, Rinku Singh Lead India's Rout Of Bangladesh

India were just too hot to handle as a dominant all-round display sees Suryakumar Yadav's troops thrash Bangladesh by 86 runs in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, October 9. (More Cricket News)
It was a complete dominant bowling display from the Indians as all the bowlers picking up at least a wicket in Delhi.
It all started off when left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh sent Parvez Hossain Emon back to the hut for 16 after he looked dangerous at the top of the order.
The spinners, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy and Abhishek Sharma backed Arshdeep well by picking up the next three wickets to have Bangladesh in serious trouble.
The visitors never recovered after the blow as veteran all-rounder Mahmudullah was the lone warrior, scoring 41 from 39 deliveries.
Bangladesh, eventually finished on 135, losing the game by 86 runs, and also conceded a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Earlier on in the day, after India looked in a spot of both after losing Sanju Samson (10), Suryakumar Yadav (8), and Sharma (15), Nitish Reddy and Rinku Singh stitched a valuable partnership that lead India's fightback.
Reddy got 74, while Rinku amassed 53, and a late contribution from Hardik Pandya saw India reach 221 in their 20 overs for the loss of nine wickets.
The pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh was Taskin Ahmed, with his sensational spell of 4-0-16-2 on a good batting deck.