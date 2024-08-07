Cricket

IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: Spinners Lead Sri Lanka To First Series Win Over India In 27 Years

Chasing a competitive 249 on a sharp turner at Premadasa, India were bowled out for a woeful 138 in 26.1 overs, and the new head coach Gautam Gambhir will have a few hard points to ponder early into his stint

Dunith Wellalage celebrates the wicket of Indias captain Rohit Sharma. AP Photo
Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage celebrates the wicket of India's captain Rohit Sharma during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena
info_icon

The shockingly clueless Indian batting unit was strangled by crafty Sri Lankan spinners, led by five-wicket man Dunith Wellalage, as Rohit Sharma’s men crashed to an embarrassing 110-run defeat in the third and final ODI in Colombo on Wednesday. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

Sri Lanka won the three-match series 2-0 after the first match ended in a tie, and this is the Islanders’ first bilateral ODI series victory over India since 1997.

Chasing a competitive 249 on a sharp turner at Premadasa, India were bowled out for a woeful 138 in 26.1 overs, and the new head coach Gautam Gambhir will have a few hard points to ponder early into his stint.

The left-arm spinner Wellalage, who hurt India with the bat till now, chose to bruise the visitors by ball-taking five for 27 after opener Avishka Fernando made a well-paced 96 to carry Lanka to 248 for seven.

However, India had a rather good beginning, despite the early departure of Shubman Gill, to their chase, courtesy of Rohit Sharma’s breakneck 35 off 20 balls that included an 18-run over off Maheesh Theekshana.

The runs cascaded through a sequence of 6, 4, 4, 4 in the fourth over of the innings.

But sweep, one of the favoured shots of Rohit, brought the downfall of the Indian skipper. His attempt to play it off Wellalage ended in the hands of Kusal Mendis behind the stumps.

Sri Lankan players celebrate their win over India in 2nd ODI cricket - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Jeffrey Vandersay, Charith Asalanka Shine As India Lose By 32 Runs Against Sri Lanka - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

Once Rohit walked back, the rest of the Indian batters were submerged in a whirlpool of confusion.

Virat Kohli (20) played for the turn when there was none and was adjudged leg before to Wellalage.

Rishabh Pant, who was playing his first ODI after his comeback from that horrific car crash, trotted down the track and was beaten in the air by Theekshana to eventually get stumped by Kusal.

Riyan Parag, who made his ODI debut while coming in place of Arshdeep Singh, offered no shot to a straight one from leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay to get bowled.

In between, Shreyas Iyer also fell leg before to Wellalage, taking the total number of lbw and clean bowled dismissals in this Indian innings to seven, and no other crumb of statistics will offer a clearer picture of the muddled Indian minds than that.

"We knew they are used to small grounds and good wickets in India. So they would struggle on a big Premadasa ground. We knew we could get an advantage with some turn on the wicket, and we have good spinners," Theekshana's post-match TV comments with reference to tracks used during ODI World Cup, was like rubbing salt to the wound.

Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka shakes hands with India's Kuldeep Yadav after the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo. - AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena
IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: India Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar Blames Spin-Friendly Track For Loss

BY PTI

Before their spinners pushed Indian batters deep into trouble, Lanka managed to work through the Indian bowling through opener Avishka Fernando (96, 102 balls, 9x4, 2x6) and Kusal (59, 82b, 4x4).

India fought through an excellent spell of off-spin by Parag (3/54) but apart from Kuldeep Yadav (1/36), there was no real assistance for him.

Fernando’s knock handheld the home side during the most assured batting phase yet in this series, before Parag engineered a familiar mid-innings collapse on a pitch where the proportions of turn increased from mid-way of Sri Lankan innings.

But none of it could take away credit from the effort of Fernando, who stitched two fine partnerships – an 89 for the opening wicket with Pathum Nissanka (45, 65b, 5x4, 2x6) and 82 with Kusal for the second wicket.

Nissanka often matched his associate in aggression, evidenced by the two slog-swept sixes off left-arm spinner Axar Patel.

But the blooming stand was cut short by Axar when Nissanka slammed a wide delivery into the hands of Pant.

Lanka stayed ahead of India through the Fernando-Kusal partnership, and the former was the enforcer.

Fernando spoiled the figures of Mohammed Siraj (1/65 in 8 overs), who was unusually wayward in his line and length.

In fact, the Lankan right-hander enjoyed the extra speed of Siraj that enabled him to unfurl his bread-and-butter pull shot twice in a row to muscle the Indian for sixes.

However, just when he was within touching distance of his fourth ODI hundred, Fernando missed a skiddy leg-break from Parag to get caught in front of the wicket.

At 171 for two in the 36th over, Lanka had an excellent platform to push towards a total in the vicinity of 280 or more.

But Parag removed skipper Charith Asalanka (10), who was trapped leg before, and Wellalage (2) denied Lanka the late-order momentum.

Advertisement

But Kusal and Kamindu Mendis added 36 runs for the seventh wicket to take the match well beyond India’s reach.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Calls For 'Serious' Look Into Batting Against Spin After Series Loss
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: Spinners Lead Sri Lanka To First Series Win Over India In 27 Years
  3. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Highlights: Sri Lanka Beat India By 110 Runs, Clinch Bilateral Series After 27 Years
  4. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: South Africa Lose Markram As Rain Stops Play After 15 Overs
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, 3rd ODI: Men In Blue Bowl In Crucial Game- Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Tottenham Hotspur: Ange Postecoglou Pleased With Spurs 'Growth' As Second Premier League Season Awaits
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: We Have So Much Potential, Says USWNT Semi-Final Hero Sophia Smith
  3. Barcelona 2-2 Milan (3-4 On Penalties): Lewandowski Scores A Brace But Rossoneri Win Shootout - Data Debrief
  4. Real Madrid 2-1 Chelsea, Pre-Season Friendly: Lucas Vazquez, Brahim Diaz On Target As Blues Lose Again - Data Debrief
  5. Chelsea News: Manager Enzo Maresca Frustrated By Blues' Defensive Bad Habits
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Naomi Osaka 'Stalking' Iga Swiatek To Improve Her Own Game
  2. Montreal Open 2024: Holger Rune Manages 'Tricky' Opponent Change To Start On A Winning Note
  3. Canadian Open: Victoria Azarenka Hits Milestone With Straight-sets Win In Toronto
  4. Iga Swiatek 'Hungry For More' After Paris Olympics Bronze
  5. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Spain Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 202 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ESP Bronze Medal Match On TV And Online
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Australian Hockey Player Reportedly Buys Cocaine, Arrested
  3. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  4. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  5. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra: 3-Year-Old Girl Dies As Dog Falls On Her From 5th Floor
  2. Large Group Of Bangladesh Nationals Stopped From Sneaking Into India: BSF
  3. 'Will You Arrest Him Again?': Delhi HC Asks ED Over Plea On Kejriwal's Bail Cancellation
  4. Bangladesh-kind Of Situation Will Never Be Seen In India: Actor Raza Murad
  5. ‘If PM Modi Could Stop Ukraine War, He Should Take Similar Steps In Bangladesh’: Uddhav Thackeray
Entertainment News
  1. 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' On Zee5 Review: Dhairya Karwa Saves A Riveting Show Marred By Tedious Execution
  2. Blake Lively Honors Britney Spears In Iconic Versace Dress From 2002 At 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
  3. 'Vedaa': John Abraham-Sharvari Starrer Gets U/A Certificate, Censor Board Deletes 9 Minutes Of Clips
  4. Alia Bhatt To Resume Shooting For Second Schedule Of 'Alpha' in Kashmir In September 2024-Report
  5. Avneet Kaur Accused Of Fraud And Non-Payment By A Jewellery Brand
US News
  1. Blake Lively Honors Britney Spears In Iconic Versace Dress From 2002 At 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
  2. Dolce & Gabbana Launches Designer Perfume 'Fefé' For Furry Friends
  3. Boeing's 737 Max 9 Faces Scrutiny After Door Blowout Incident; Company Announces Design Changes
  4. Did Ancient Egyptians Use 'Advanced Technology' To Construct Pyramids? Here's What Researchers Found
  5. 5 Shocking Controversies Surrounding Vice Presidential Nominee Tim Walz You Need To Know
World News
  1. PETA Protesters Interrupt Pope Francis' Vatican Audience, Call On Him To Denounce Bullfighting
  2. Bangladesh Protest: Nobel Laureate Muhammed Yunus-Led Interim Govt To Take Oath Tomorrow
  3. Blake Lively Honors Britney Spears In Iconic Versace Dress From 2002 At 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
  4. 'Will Uphold Democracy, Not Revenge Politics’: Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia In Her First Public Address After Release
  5. Dolce & Gabbana Launches Designer Perfume 'Fefé' For Furry Friends
Latest Stories
  1. 'Supremacy Is Of Constitution': SC On Punjab And Haryana HC Judge's Order Slamming Apex Court
  2. Prabhas Donates Rs 2 Crore To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Wayanad Landslide Victims
  3. Paris Olympics Day 12 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Disqualified; Mirabai Chanu In Action; Golfer Diksha Dagar Tied 7th After Round 1
  4. Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: PM Modi Discusses Possible 'Options' With IOA President PT Usha; Sports Minister To Speak In The Parliament
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Highlights: Sri Lanka Beat India By 110 Runs, Clinch Bilateral Series After 27 Years
  6. Woman Alleges Misbehaviour At Noida Mall, Claims 'Police Bias', Later Changes Stance; Akhilesh Slams UP Govt
  7. A Guide To Vastu Yantras: How To Use, Ideal Placement, And Key Benefits
  8. Horoscope For August 7, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign