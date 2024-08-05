IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Jeffrey Vandersay, Charith Asalanka Shine As India Lose By 32 Runs Against Sri Lanka - In Pics

Sri Lankan team members celebrate their win over India during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka and teammates celebrate the wicket of India's Washington Sundar during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka successfully takes a catch to dismiss India's Axar Patel during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
India's Axar Patel plays a shot during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Jeffrey Vandersay, left, celebrates the wicket of India'a Shivam Dube during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Jeffrey Vandersay, center, gets on his knees as he celebrates after taking five wickets during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
India's KL Rahul is bowled out by Sri Lanka's Jeffrey Vandersay during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
India's captain Rohit Sharma hits a six during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
India's captain Rohit Sharma celebrates his fifty runs during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis plays a shot during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage plays a shot during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Sadeera Samarawickrama, left, and Charith Asalanka run between the wickets during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Sadeera Samarawickrama plays a shot during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka plays a shot during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.