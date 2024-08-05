Cricket

IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Jeffrey Vandersay, Charith Asalanka Shine As India Lose By 32 Runs Against Sri Lanka - In Pics

Leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay put up an outstanding performance, taking 6 wickets for 33 runs as Sri Lanka defeated India by 32 runs in the second ODI in Colombo on Sunday. India's skipper, Rohit Sharma, scored 64 runs off 44 balls, while Axar Patel contributed 44 runs off as many deliveries. Despite their efforts, India was all out for 208 in 42.2 overs. Earlier, India's impressive bowling restricted Sri Lanka to 240 for nine. Avishka Fernando (40 runs off 62 balls) and Kamindu Mendis (40 runs off 44 balls) top-scored for Sri Lanka, while Washington Sundar (3/30) stood out for India. Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage (39 runs off 35 balls) and Mendis tried to accelerate in the final 10 overs, adding some more runs to the total.

Sri Lankan players celebrate their win over India in 2nd ODI cricket | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lankan team members celebrate their win over India during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Charith Asalanka celebrate the wicket of Washington Sundar
Charith Asalanka celebrate the wicket of Washington Sundar | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka and teammates celebrate the wicket of India's Washington Sundar during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Charith Asalanka successfully takes a catch to dismiss Axar Patel
Charith Asalanka successfully takes a catch to dismiss Axar Patel | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka successfully takes a catch to dismiss India's Axar Patel during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Axar Patel plays a shot against Sri Lanka during 2nd ODI cricket
Axar Patel plays a shot against Sri Lanka during 2nd ODI cricket | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

India's Axar Patel plays a shot during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Jeffrey Vandersay celebrates the wicket of Shivam Dube
Jeffrey Vandersay celebrates the wicket of Shivam Dube | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's Jeffrey Vandersay, left, celebrates the wicket of India'a Shivam Dube during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Jeffrey Vandersay gets on his knees as he celebrates after taking five wickets against India
Jeffrey Vandersay gets on his knees as he celebrates after taking five wickets against India | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's Jeffrey Vandersay, center, gets on his knees as he celebrates after taking five wickets during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

KL Rahul is bowled out by Sri Lankas Jeffrey Vandersay during 2nd ODI cricket against Sri Lanka
KL Rahul is bowled out by Sri Lanka's Jeffrey Vandersay during 2nd ODI cricket against Sri Lanka | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

India's KL Rahul is bowled out by Sri Lanka's Jeffrey Vandersay during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Rohit Sharma plays a shot during 2nd ODI cricket against Sri Lanka
Rohit Sharma plays a shot during 2nd ODI cricket against Sri Lanka | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Rohit Sharma hits a six during the second ODI cricket against Sri Lanka
Rohit Sharma hits a six during the second ODI cricket against Sri Lanka | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

India's captain Rohit Sharma hits a six during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Rohit Sharma celebrates his fifty runs against Sri Lanka
Rohit Sharma celebrates his fifty runs against Sri Lanka | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

India's captain Rohit Sharma celebrates his fifty runs during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Kamindu Mendis plays a shot during the second ODI cricket against India
Kamindu Mendis plays a shot during the second ODI cricket against India | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis plays a shot during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Dunith Wellalage plays a shot against India
Dunith Wellalage plays a shot against India | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage plays a shot during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Sadeera Samarawickrama, left, and Charith Asalanka run between the wickets during 2nd ODI
Sadeera Samarawickrama, left, and Charith Asalanka run between the wickets during 2nd ODI | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's Sadeera Samarawickrama, left, and Charith Asalanka run between the wickets during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Sadeera Samarawickrama plays a shot against India
Sadeera Samarawickrama plays a shot against India | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's Sadeera Samarawickrama plays a shot during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Charith Asalanka plays a shot during 2nd ODI against India
Charith Asalanka plays a shot during 2nd ODI against India | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka plays a shot during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

