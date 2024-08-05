Cricket

IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Jeffrey Vandersay, Charith Asalanka Shine As India Lose By 32 Runs Against Sri Lanka - In Pics

Leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay put up an outstanding performance, taking 6 wickets for 33 runs as Sri Lanka defeated India by 32 runs in the second ODI in Colombo on Sunday. India's skipper, Rohit Sharma, scored 64 runs off 44 balls, while Axar Patel contributed 44 runs off as many deliveries. Despite their efforts, India was all out for 208 in 42.2 overs. Earlier, India's impressive bowling restricted Sri Lanka to 240 for nine. Avishka Fernando (40 runs off 62 balls) and Kamindu Mendis (40 runs off 44 balls) top-scored for Sri Lanka, while Washington Sundar (3/30) stood out for India. Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage (39 runs off 35 balls) and Mendis tried to accelerate in the final 10 overs, adding some more runs to the total.