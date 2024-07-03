Cricket

India's Tour To Zimbabwe: One Team Stuck In Barbados; Another Lands In Harare

The team comprises of youngsters with several players earning their maiden call-up in the national side due to their performance in the Indian Premier League 2024

india tour of zimbabwe, zimbabwe cricket photo
Riyan Parag and Indian team arrives in Harare for Zimbabwe series. Photo: X/Zimcricketv
info_icon

While the T20 World Cup-winning team is still stuck in Barbados, another Indian contingent landed in Harare on Wednesday for the upcoming five-T20I series in Zimbabwe. (More Cricket News)

The Indian World Cup-winning side is expected to leave today, June 3, from Bridgetown in Barbados.

The other Indian team that departed on Tuesday from Mumbai landed in Harare on Wednesday led by Shubman Gill and under the guidance of National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman. The Indian team will play five T20Is against Zimbabwe from July 6.

BCCI will decide on the IPL 2025 Mega Auction soon. - File
IPL: BCCI To Meet Franchise Owners To Finalise Retention Policy Later This Month - Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The team comprises of youngsters with several players earning their maiden call-up in the national side due to their performance in the Indian Premier League 2024.

Assam allrounder Riyan Parag, the third-highest run scorer of IPL 2024, said he was living his dream of playing for the country.

"The feel of donning India jersey, travelling with the side is different. Coming from Assam, I had this dream of playing for India. Really happy. There will be a special connection for Zimbabwe when I play my first match. That will be a special moment for that ground and myself, which would be very sacred," he said in a video posted by BCCI.

"After misplacing my passport, to phones, we are finally here after a 20 hour journey. Now, really looking forward to the tour," Parag added.

Riyan Parag plays a shot - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"

BY PTI

Punjab allrounder Abhishek Sharma, who hit the most sixes in IPL 2024, said getting selected for India is an unforgettable moment for him.

"I know if I continue working hard, I will get an opportunity but I didn't know I will get it outside India in Zimbabwe. I got a call from (skipper) Shubman after my name was announced in the squad. Everyone has been giving me so much of affection. For me it was a very big thing," Sharma said.

"When I reached home after my name had been announced, I saw my family members giving interviews. So, I think, that was one moment I will always remember," he added.

Veteran allrounder Sikandar Raza will be leading the hosts who have also named several youngsters in the squad.

All the matches will be played from July 6-14 in Harare.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indian Team Arrival Live Updates: Players Reach 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, To Meet PM Narendra Modi
  2. T20 World Cup Champions Let Loose! Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav Bust A Move To Dhol Beats - Watch
  3. AIC24WC The Most Tracked Plane In World - What Is It? All You Need To Know
  4. Team India Victory Parade: Mumbai Police Issues Travel Advisory - Check Which Roads To Avoid
  5. T20 World Champions India Return Home; Victory Parade Later Today - Check Full Schedule
Football News
  1. Pedri Urges Barcelona To Seal 'Spectacular Signing' Of Spanish Teammate Nico Williams
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Wes Brown Backs Cristiano Ronaldo; Former Teammate Expects Striker To Rise Again
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Ivan Toney Eyes England Chance Despite Lack Of Minutes
  4. Euro 2024: ENG, SUI Players Train Ahead Of Quarter-Final Clash - In Pics
  5. ENG Vs SUI, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final: England Boss Gareth Southgate Must Look To Cole Palmer Or Anthony Gordon, Says Wes Brown
Tennis News
  1. Sinner Vs Berrettini, Wimbledon 2024: World No. 1 Claims Third Round Spot In Four-Set Epic - Data Debrief
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Coco Gauff Reaches Round Three; Carlos Alcaraz Too Advances
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Emma Raducanu Joins Forces With 'Her Hero' Andy Murray For Mixed Doubles
  4. Ruud Vs Fognini, Wimbledon 2024: World No.8 Suffers Second-Round Exit After Veteran Italian Masterclass - Data Debrief
  5. Osaka Vs Navarro, Wimbledon 2024: Japanese Crashes Out As American Breezes To Straight-Sets Triumph - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  4. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'
  5. Hockey India Names 40-Member Core Probable Group For Junior Men's National Coaching Camp

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Respecting LAC Essential': Jaishankar After Meet With Chinese Foreign Minister At SCO Summit
  2. Breaking News July 4 LIVE: Flood Situation Worsens In Northeast; Labour Vs Conservative In UK Polls Today
  3. Hathras Stampede: 'Bhole Baba' Likened Self To God, Kept Dead Girl At Home | Fresh Details On Preacher
  4. Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh Lifetime High Levels In Early Trade
  5. Delhi University: End-Term LLB Exams Postponed Night Before Scheduled Date
Entertainment News
  1. Vivek Oberoi Talks About Being A 'Victim Of Lobby' In Bollywood, Says He Started Other Businesses To Survive
  2. 'Kill': Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Janhvi Kapoor And Others Attend Screening Of Lakshya Lalwani Starrer
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 7: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 700 Crore Mark Globally In One Week
  4. Ajith Kumar's Wife Shalini Shares Picture From Hospital, Fans Pray For Her Speedy Recovery
  5. Juhi Chawla Reveals Her Mother-In-Law Cancelled Grand Wedding Plans And Recalled 2000 Invites For THIS Reason
US News
  1. Joe Biden To Quit US Presidential Race? White House Addresses Growing Speculation
  2. 4th Of July Food Deals: Save Big On Meals From Applebee's, Krispy Kreme, Wendy's, KFC, Starbucks And More!
  3. Is Biden Dropping Out Of The 2024 Election? These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees If He Does
  4. What To Stream To Celebrate The Fourth Of July?
  5. 68-Year-Old Tourist Allegedly Robbed And Run Over Outside Newport Beach Mall
World News
  1. UK Elections 2024 LIVE: Will Conservatives Be Ousted? Polling Booths Open 7 AM
  2. Keir Starmer To Rishi Sunak - Key Candidates, Parties Contesting In UK Elections 2024
  3. UK Elections 2024: 650 Seats Up For Grabs As Britons Decide Govt’s Fate Today | All You Need To Know
  4. Joe Biden To Quit US Presidential Race? White House Addresses Growing Speculation
  5. Rishi Sunak: A Historic Yet Controversial Tenure As Britain's PM
Latest Stories
  1. UK Election 2024: Labour's Inevitable Win Amidst Tory Turmoil
  2. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Highlights: Bell, Sciver-Brunt Power ENG-W To Series Whitewash
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 4, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. Labour Party's Comeback: Focus on Home Front While Maintaining Foreign Policies
  5. Rishi Sunak: A Historic Yet Controversial Tenure As Britain's PM
  6. 4th Of July Food Deals: Save Big On Meals From Applebee's, Krispy Kreme, Wendy's, KFC, Starbucks And More!
  7. UK Elections 2024: 650 Seats Up For Grabs As Britons Decide Govt’s Fate Today | All You Need To Know
  8. Team India Victory Parade: Mumbai Police Issues Travel Advisory - Check Which Roads To Avoid