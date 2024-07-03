India's Tour To Zimbabwe: One Team Stuck In Barbados; Another Lands In Harare

While the T20 World Cup-winning team is still stuck in Barbados, another Indian contingent landed in Harare on Wednesday for the upcoming five-T20I series in Zimbabwe. (More Cricket News)
The Indian World Cup-winning side is expected to leave today, June 3, from Bridgetown in Barbados.
The other Indian team that departed on Tuesday from Mumbai landed in Harare on Wednesday led by Shubman Gill and under the guidance of National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman. The Indian team will play five T20Is against Zimbabwe from July 6.
The team comprises of youngsters with several players earning their maiden call-up in the national side due to their performance in the Indian Premier League 2024.
Assam allrounder Riyan Parag, the third-highest run scorer of IPL 2024, said he was living his dream of playing for the country.
"The feel of donning India jersey, travelling with the side is different. Coming from Assam, I had this dream of playing for India. Really happy. There will be a special connection for Zimbabwe when I play my first match. That will be a special moment for that ground and myself, which would be very sacred," he said in a video posted by BCCI.
"After misplacing my passport, to phones, we are finally here after a 20 hour journey. Now, really looking forward to the tour," Parag added.
Punjab allrounder Abhishek Sharma, who hit the most sixes in IPL 2024, said getting selected for India is an unforgettable moment for him.
"I know if I continue working hard, I will get an opportunity but I didn't know I will get it outside India in Zimbabwe. I got a call from (skipper) Shubman after my name was announced in the squad. Everyone has been giving me so much of affection. For me it was a very big thing," Sharma said.
"When I reached home after my name had been announced, I saw my family members giving interviews. So, I think, that was one moment I will always remember," he added.
Veteran allrounder Sikandar Raza will be leading the hosts who have also named several youngsters in the squad.
All the matches will be played from July 6-14 in Harare.