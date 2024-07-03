Cricket

IPL: BCCI To Meet Franchise Owners To Finalise Retention Policy Later This Month - Report

Most franchises have wanted an increase in the number of retentions which was limited to just four before the last mega auction in 2021


BCCI will decide on the IPL 2025 Mega Auction soon. Photo: File


BCCI has initiated the process of finalising the retention policy for the next three seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the final decision to be announced later this month, Cricbuzz reported on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

As per the report, most franchises have wanted an increase in the number of retentions which was limited to just four before the last mega auction in 2021.

Most franchises have requested between five to seven retentions while one has also put the number at eight, the report says. In contrast, the report also mentions that some teams have suggested that there be no retentions. Some have requested no retentions but the inclusion of Right To Match cards.


India Squad For Zimbabwe T20Is: Shubman Gill To Lead Young Team Filled With IPL 2024 Stars



Right To Match cards give a franchise the option to match the final bid for a player who had been a part of that team for last season. It was used in the 2018 mega auction but not in the last one that took place in 2021.

The Cricbuzz report also mentions that the contentious Impact Player rule is expected to be retained for the next season as well.

BCCI Acting CEO and IPL in-charge Hemang Amin has recently consulted the CEOs of the franchises and discussed on the retention policies and the inclusion of Right To Match cards. The board officials will meet the owners later this month and finalise the retention policy.

Discussions have also taken place regarding the player purse which is currently at Rs 100 crore. The report states that an increase of even Rs 20 crore on the existing purse cannot be ruled out.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the IPL 2024 with a lot of young players in their team. KKR assistant coach Abhishek Nayar who played a crucial role in grooming young talent at the franchise recently said that the mega auctions made him "angry". Nayar called for five retentions and three Right To Match cards.

