IND Tour Of ZIM: Riyan Parag, Harshit Rana Among Fresh Faces Reportedly In Line For Debut - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Gautam Gambhir, who is reportedly in the fray to be the new Team India coach and replace Rahul Dravid, will undertake the first assignment in the hotseat with a T20I series against Zimbabwe from July 5. (T20 World Cup Coverage| More Cricket News)
The Men In Blue will play five T20I matches at the Harare Sports Club, that begins after the T20 World Cup final in the West Indies.
Gambhir reportedly will fly out with fresh faces to the African continent as the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are likely to be rested. The series is schedule a week after the T20 World Cup final, but however, even if India don't make the final, the stars will not fly out for the five-match series.
The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and other high-profile names could be rested due to their post-IPL vigours. However, Rinku Singh, Avesh Khan, Shubman Gill could get on the flight to Zimbabwe.
As per a report in the PTI, several young players, who are practicing at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, will be included in the squad. Moreover, there is also a chance for KKR captain Shreyas Iyer to be in the squad despite the batter being axed from the BCCI's central contract earlier this year.
Players who could get in the squad are Riyan Parag, Harshit Rana among others.
"Shreyas is currently not at NCA. Here mostly those players are there, who have performed in the IPL and will be in contention for Zimbabwe selection.
"Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana, Nitish Reddy, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Dayal are all at the camp. Some will go to Zimbabwe T20Is," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
The first T20I will be played on July 6, Saturday at the Harare Sports Club.