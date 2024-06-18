Cricket

Gautam Gambhir Is Only Applicant For Indian Cricket Team Head Coach, To Be Interviewed Today: Report

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir is all set to be interviewed by the Cricket Advisory Committee on Tuesday (June 18)

X/CricCrazyJohns
Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir. Photo: X/CricCrazyJohns
info_icon

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir is all set to be named as India's next head coach and is reportedly BCCI's only applicant for the role, as per a report in The Indian Express. (T20 World Cup Coverage | More Cricket News)

The Indian cricket's apex body, BCCI, had invited fresh applicants for the role of the Team India's head coach after the current coach Rahul Dravid's tenure comes to a close post the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024.

The deadline date to apply for the head coach role was May 27. However, few reports stated that not many names had applied for the head coach vacancy mainly down to the travel excursions required for the candidate with the team 10 months a year.

Gautam Gambhir is reportedly in line to replace Rahul Dravid as the new Team India coach. - PTI
IND Head Coach Hunt: BCCI Set To Announce Gambhir As Head Coach This Week - Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

It seems only Gambhir applied for the role and will reportedly get the job today. He will be interviewed by the Cricket Advisory Committee on Tuesday, June 18. The southpaw will appear before the likes of CAC Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape, and Sulakshana Naik via Zoom call.

After the interview, the Committee will give their feedback to the BCCI. The official announcement will be likely to be made later today.

“We are conducting an interview session for candidates for the post of head coach and selector. The CAC will submit its recommendation to the BCCI and the board will make an official announcement thereafter,” a BCCI source confirmed.

Moreover, Gambhir will also be choosing his own support staff. Post the World Cup, Gambhir's first assignment will the tour to Zimbabwe and will have a new set of support staff and it is being reported that the cricketer turned politician will do away with the likes of batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and fielding coach T Dilip.

Gambhir's term is set to be till the end of 2027.

