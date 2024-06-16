Cricket

IND Head Coach Hunt: BCCI Set To Announce Gambhir As Head Coach This Week - Report

As per reports, Gautam Gambhir who will replace Rahul Dravid as India head coach, will be bringing in his own support staff

PTI
Gautam Gambhir is reportedly in line to replace Rahul Dravid as the new Team India coach. Photo: PTI
info_icon

As Rahul Dravid's stint as Team India's coach set to come to an end post the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024, all eyes will be on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as to whom they chose the next head coach. (Full T20 WC Coverage | More Cricket News)

As per reports, Gautam Gambhir is in the fray to replace Dravid and will be announced this coming week. As per a report in Dainik Jagran, the BCCI confirmed Gambhir's status as Team India coach on Thursday, June 13 and will be announced the following week.

The report further states as to which date will BCCI make the official announcement and will depend on the Men In Blue's performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Reportedly, Gambhir has asked BCCI to choose his own support staff. The current staff has Vikram Rathour as the batting coach, Paras Mhambrey as bowling coach and T Dilip as the fielding coach.

When Dravid replaced Ravi Shastri as the coach of Team India in 2021, he retained the services of Rathour as the batting coach whereas B Arun was replaced by Mhambrey and R Sridhar made way for Dilip.

Gautam Gambhir has mentored KKR in the IPL 2024 and helped them win their third title. - Photo: X/ @GautamGambhir
Gambhir Finally Makes A Statement On IND Coach's Job - Here's What He Said

BY Jagdish Yadav

Gambhir' Wealth Of Experience As Coach

'GG' hasn't had much experience in coaching but his role as a mentor with IPL franchises, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are quote popular.

During his two-year stay with LSG, Gambhir worked wonders with the Lucknow-based franchise as he helped them reach the play-offs. However, he switched sides and moved to KKR wherein helped the SRK-owned side to a winner's medal, as KKR won the IPL 2024 after 10 years.

Post-winning the IPL 2024, KKR's Nitish Rana shared a conversation he had with Gambhir. He said, "I want to share one short story that when GG bhaiya (Gambhir) was named the mentor, I sent him a long message as I was really happy. But he replied saying, 'Thank you but I would be happy if we stand at the podium with the trophy in our hands'. Today is that day and I will never forget that message,"

