Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir said he would "love to coach" the Indian national cricket team on Sunday amid the speculations of him being the first choice for the job replacing Rahul Dravid after the T20 World Cup 2024. (More Cricket News)
The last day to apply for the Indian cricket team's head coach role was 27 May and it is still unclear if Gambhir has applied for the head coach's role or not.
“I would love to coach the Indian team. There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team. You are representing 140 crore Indians and those across the globe as well,” said the 42-year-old at an event in Abu Dhabi.
Gambhir guided Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third India Premier League (IPL) title as Mentor of the franchise this season and after that, he is seen as the front-runner for the role of the Indian cricket team's head coach.
Earlier, this week, former BCCI President and India captain Sourav Ganguly also came in Gambhir's support, saying "he is a good candidate".
Gambhir was addressing a gathering of students at Medeor Hospital in Abu Dhabi.
When a student asked him about coaching the Indian cricket team and using his experience to help them win the World Cup, Gambhir responded, "I haven't answered this question even though many people have asked me. But I have to answer you now".
“It is 140 crore Indians who will help India win the World Cup. If everyone starts praying for us and we start playing and representing them, India will win the World Cup. The most important thing is to be fearless," said Gambhir.
The former opening batter, who was on a personal trip to the UAE, visited the sports medicine department at the Medeor Hospital.
During the visit, he interacted with young cricket enthusiasts from different academies in Abu Dhabi and shared insights on his inspiring journey and recent achievements.
Gambhir, who was a key member of the Indian team that won the 2007 World T20 and the 2011 ODI World Cup, was praised for his recent success with the KKR.
“A secure dressing room is a happy dressing room, and a happy dressing room ends up in a winning dressing room. The only thing I did in the KKR was follow this mantra. With God’s grace it actually worked,” he said.