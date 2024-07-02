Cricket

India Tour Of Zimbabwe 2024: Coach VVS Laxman With Team Move On To Next Destination

India Vs Zimbabwe T20I Series mark the first in a while where the Indian cricket team will compete without their stalwarts - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja as they announced their retirements from the format just after India lifted its fourth World Cup trophy in Barbados

India Tour Of Zimbabwe 2024 - Coach VVS Laxman With Team
India cricket team coach VVS Laxman Photo: X | BCCI
India cricket team, riding high on their 2024 ICC T20 Cup victory in the Caribbean has set off for Zimbabwe for a five-match T20I series starting on July 6, Saturday. (More Cricket News)

Head coach VVS Laxman with the team have flown to Zimbabwe on the jet and here's how spirited he and everyone else in the team led by Shubman Gill, featuring Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Riyan Parag looked while traveling

This will mark the first T20I series in a while where the Indian cricket team will compete without their stalwarts - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja as they announced their retirements from the format just after India lifted its fourth World Cup trophy in Barbados.

rom R to L, India's captain Rohit Sharma and teammates Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohd Siraj stand next to the winners' trophy after winning against South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, June 29, 2024. - AP/Ramon Espinosa
Indian Team To Return Tomorrow Evening As Barbados PM Expects Airport To Open Soon: Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The players mutual in the recently concluded T20 World Cup and India Tour of Zimababwe are:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, and Shivam Dube.

Besides, India's reserve players from the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 squad — Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, and Avesh Khan — will also be part of the squad for the Zimbabwe tour.

The series remains special for the IPL youngsters - Abhishek Sharma, the batting force of SunRisers Hyderabad, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel from Rajasthan Royals, and Tushar Deshpande, the 29-year-old bowler from Chennai Super Kings, all receiving their maiden senior national call-up.

Below is the schedule for India Vs Zimbabwe T20I Series:

1st T20I – July 6, Saturday

2nd T20I – July 7, Sunday

3rd T20I – July 10, Wednesday

4th T20I – July 13, Saturday

5th T20I – July 14, Sunday

India Squad for Zimbabwe tour:

Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube

