Cricket

IND Vs ZIM: Riyan Parag Becomes First Assam Cricketer To Debut In India's National Team

The 22-year-old, who did not bowl in his first international match, failed to impress with the bat, being caught out for 2 runs off 3 balls in the fifth over as India chased Zimbabwe’s score of 115 runs

Riyan Parag India vs Zimababwe T20I series X BCCI.jpg
Riyan Parag. Photo: X | BCCI
info_icon

All-rounder Riyan Parag became the first cricketer from Assam to play for the national team at the senior level as he made his debut against Zimbabwe in a T-20 tie at Harare on Saturday. (Match HighlightsMore Cricket News)

“A son's dream takes flight, and a father's heart swells with pride! Riyan Parag, you've made Assam proud! And what makes it even more special is receiving his Cap from the person who inspired him the most - his father!,” Assam Cricket Association posted on X, congratulating the young player.

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal termed it a historic day for the state.

“Our very own @ParagRiyan makes his debut in the Indian Cricket Team as he plays his first T20I match for #TeamIndia against Zimbabwe at Harare,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

“#RiyanParag becomes the first Assamese male cricketer to play for India. Proud moment; may be reach the pinnacle of sporting glory,” the former Assam CM added.

Zimbabwe's Clive Madande. - null
IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: India Stunned By Zimbabwe In Harare - Data Debrief

BY Stats Perform

The 22-year-old, who did not bowl in his first international match, failed to impress with the bat, being caught out for 2 runs off 3 balls in the fifth over as India chased Zimbabwe’s score of 115 runs.

Zimbabwe pulled off an upset of massive proportions when they stunned the Indian team brimming with an array of Next-Gen stars by 13 runs in the first T20I of the five-match series here on Saturday.

Riyan, who was a part of the Indian Under-19 team that won the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup, was named in the Indian national squad for the Zimbabwe tour last month.

He has been representing Assam in domestic cricket since 2017 and has been a member of the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League since 2018.

Another cricketer from the state, Uma Chetry, had been earlier named in the Indian women's team but is yet to make her international debut.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ZIM: Riyan Parag Becomes First Assam Cricketer To Debut In India's National Team
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe Key Stats, 2nd T20I: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorers, Highest Wicket-Takers
  3. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: India 'Need to Bounce Back Stronger After Collapse' Says Ravi Bishnoi
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe Prediction, 2nd T20I: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
Football News
  1. ENG 1-1 SUI, Euro 2024 QF: Gareth Southgate Lauds England's Battle
  2. ENG 1-1 SUI, Euro 2024 QF: Bukayo Saka Celebrates 'Special' Shoot-Out Success
  3. Copa America 2024: Colombia Taking Nothing For Granted Ahead Of Panama Tie
  4. Euro 2024: Southgate Proud Ahead Of 100th Game, But England Milestone Is 'Least-Important Stat Of The Week'
  5. Jesse Marsch Praises Canada's Desire And Commitment After Booking Copa America Semi-Final Spot
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Yulia Putintseva Knocks Out Top Seed Iga Swiatek In Third Round
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Ends Run After Round 2 Defeat
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray Has Played Last Match As Emma Raducanu Withdraws From Mixed Doubles
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Gets Standing Ovation At Centre Court
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Rain Delays Play Again; Alex De Minaur Gets Walkover Into 4th Round
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Very Important', 'Crucial for Russia-India Ties': Kremlin On PM Modi's Visit To Russia
  2. West Bengal: 8 Injured After Electric Transformer Explodes At Factory In Bankura
  3. Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu And Telangana CM Reddy Hold Meeting To Resolve State Bifurcation Issues | Top Points
  4. Graft Case: Delhi LG Approves Probe Into Bribery Charges Against AAP Leader Satyendra Jain
  5. 'We Share Same Issues': Unions Counter Railways' Claim Against Rahul Gandhi Meeting Loco Pilots Outside Delhi
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Taylor Swift Surprises Amsterdam With What Fans Call The 'Travis Kelce Love Mashup' During Final Eras Tour Show
  2. Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos
  3. Netflix Announces Documentary On SS Rajamouli
  4. Filmmakers Must Focus On Storytelling Instead Of Making Projects Based On Equations, Says Imtiaz Ali
  5. 'Kill' Earns Rs 1.35 Crore On Day One
US News
  1. Watch: Taylor Swift Surprises Amsterdam With What Fans Call The 'Travis Kelce Love Mashup' During Final Eras Tour Show
  2. Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos
  3. Birthday Celebration Becomes Tragedy In Kentucky As Mass Shooting Kills Four, Three Critically Injured
  4. Target Will Stop Accepting THIS Form Of Payment Starting This Month
  5. Which Neighborhood Has New York’s Youngest, Wealthiest And Oldest Population? | Latest Update By DCP Reveals Census Data
World News
  1. Watch: Taylor Swift Surprises Amsterdam With What Fans Call The 'Travis Kelce Love Mashup' During Final Eras Tour Show
  2. Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos
  3. Birthday Celebration Becomes Tragedy In Kentucky As Mass Shooting Kills Four, Three Critically Injured
  4. Russian Airstrikes Leave Thousands Without Power, Cut Off Water Supply In Ukraine
  5. Target Will Stop Accepting THIS Form Of Payment Starting This Month
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News July 6: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News July 6, 2024 Highlights: England Beat Switzerland In Euro Quarters; George Russell Gets Pole For British GP