IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: India Stunned By Zimbabwe In Harare - Data Debrief

India's first match since winning the T20 World Cup last month ended in defeat, as Zimbabwe beat them by 13 runs in their first T20I test. (More Cricket News)
Zimbabwe dominated in the field, with the new-look India falling just short of their target in the final over.
The hosts made a fairly strong start, with Wesley Madhevere (21), Brian Bennett (22) and Dion Myers (23) steadily building the score, but wickets soon started to stumble.
Zimbabwe had four taken for a duck, one of those from the impressive Ravi Bishnoi (4-13), though Clive Madande salvaged some late pride to get them to 115-9 with his 29 runs (not out).
India's first choice 15 are not touring after their World Cup victory, with three debutants coming into the fold, though Abhishek Sharma's involvement was short-lived as he failed to get on the board.
Shubman Gill high scored with 31, and though it looked like Washington Sundar may beat that as he put together a late charge, he was caught on the penultimate ball as India finished 14 shy of their target in their first of five tests against Zimbabwe.
Data Debrief: India brought back down to Earth
Zimbabwe had two bowlers pick three wickets apiece, with Tendai Chatara (3-16) and Sikandar Raza (3-25). While on the other side, Bishnoi's 4-13 was a T20 career best.
The hosts' total of 115 is the lowest total ever defended against India in a T20I, and the lowest against anyone in Harare.