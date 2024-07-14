India are set to face hosts Zimbabwe in the fifth and final T20I of the ongoing bilateral series at Harare Sports Club on Sunday. (Scorecard | Match Blog)
Playing XIs:
India: Shubman Gill(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Kumar
Zimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Faraz Akram, Clive Madande(w), Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani
For the fifth match, India have made a couple of changes in the playing XI. Mukesh Kumar and Riyan Parag have replaced Ruturaj Gaikwad and Khaleel Ahmed. On the other hand, Zimbabwe have rested Tendai Chatara. Brandon Mavuta replaces him in playing XI.
India are already leading the five-match T20I series 3-1 and they are willing to finish the series with another win on the trot.